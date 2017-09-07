The Living Legends Foundation Presents International Jazz Recording Artist Sheléa to Headline at its Annual Awards Gala in Los Angeles

The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF), presents international jazz recording artist, Sheléa as this year’s headline performer for its annual awards gala on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Taglyan Cultural Complex, 1201 N. Vine Street, Hollywood, CA.

Acclaimed vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Sheléa is receiving critical praise from music and entertainment community’s elite including music icon and 28-time Grammy Award winner, Quincy Jones, who says “After working with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan, you know one when you see one; and Sheléa is a real one. She’s got swing, pitch and style.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Breath of Life Records Sheléa and Band

Currently working on her forthcoming album, Sheléa was commissioned by American Songbook’s composer and lyricist, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, who are three-time Academy Award winners; as well as multiple Grammy and Emmy Award winners. The Bergmans hand-picked Sheléa to interpret their final production of some of their greatest works.

This fall, Sheléa joins 16-time Grammy Award composer and super producer, David Foster on his signature international David Foster and Friends Tour. The tour kicked off at the San Diego Symphony Gala (August 25-26), and will continue onto Costa Mesa Pacific Symphony (October 15-16), and Laguna Beach ALS Gala (October 28). Sheléa will resume a three-month concert engagement with Foster between March through June 2018.

Concurrently, Sheléa will continue concert dates with Kirk Whalum on his fall tour, which kicks off in Minneapolis, MN (November 10-11), the United Kingdom (November 15-20), and returns to U.S. for additional dates (December 7-23).

Recently, Sheléa completed a two-month residency at Quincy Jones’ Q’s Bar & Lounge at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai and will return to Dubai next year for a three-month residency in January 2018. She has toured with Stevie Wonder, among others. Sheléa also performed a series of special event concerts including an opportunity to perform for President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House to celebrate Gershwin Prize honorees, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, where she performed the composer’s classic, “Anyone Who Had a Heart” with jazzman Arturo Sandoval, which marked her third appearance at the White House. In demand for her extraordinary vocal talent, multiple award-winning music conductor, Michael Feinstein made a special request of Sheléa to join him at the Pasadena Symphony and Pops Summer Concert Series, “A Night at the Oscars.”

As a music creator, Sheléa worked with legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’ Flyte Tyme production company as an in-house songwriter and vocalist. She also penned songs for recording artist Chanté Moore; and the theme song for TriStar’s movie, Jumping the Broom. She also lent her vocals to soundtrack projects including Hotel Rwanda, Akeelah and the Bee and Be Cool. Sheléa’s 2013 debut album, Love Fell On Me, is a blend of traditional pop, jazz and R&B.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Breath of Life Records

Keeping with the tradition of great entertainment, this year’s Living Legends Foundation’s Award Gala will be hosted by veteran broadcaster, media personality, and author Rolonda Watts, CEO of Watts Works Productions. The LLF Foundation’s 2017 honorees include Varnell Johnson, CEO, Junes Entertainment and LLF President, who will be presented with the Chairman’s Award; Morace Landy, Chief Marketing Strategist of Empire Distribution, will receive the Music Executive Award; Steve Crumbley, Senior Vice President of Programming/Operations Manager of Apex Media Charleston, will be presented with the Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award; Don Jackson, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Central City Productions, Inc., will receive the Broadcast Icon Award; Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew, Partners of Chew Entertainment, will be presented with the Creative Visionary Award; Tyrone Williams, Chairman of the Board, Brooklyn United/Former Chairman and CEO of Cold Chillin’ Records, will receive the Hip-Hop Visionary Award; and Larry Jackson, Head of Original Music Content of Apple Music, will be presented with the Digital Music Executive Award.

Photo Credit: The Living Legends Foundation Top Row—Left to right: Rolondo Watts, Varnell Johnson, Don Jackson, Steve Crumbley—Bottow Row—Left to Right: Morace Landy, Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew, Larry Jackson, and Tyrone Williams

The LLF Honorary Event Chairpersons for the Awards Dinner and Gala are Geo Bivins, Executive Vice-President, Urban Promotions, RCA Records, and Siedah Garrett, Grammy Award winner and two-time Oscar-nominated artist. Patricia Shields, Partner of Black Dot, LLC, and LLF Officer, serves as Dinner Committee Chairperson.