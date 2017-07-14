Plated, Contributor Fresh ingredients and chef-designed recipes, delivered to your door each week.

The Lobster Recipe You’ll Want to Roll With

07/14/2017 11:51 am ET | Updated 10 hours ago

Lobster rolls may seem like a decadent summer food that you save for a nice meal out, but they don’t have to be! Plated’s very own Chef Elana has come up with a simple lobster roll recipe that you can whip up on your own. Celebrate the summer by impressing your friends with this crave-worthy dish.

INGREDIENTS

1 2–3 pound lobster (or 2 1–1.5 pound lobsters)

½ bunch chives

1 stalk celery

1 lemon

3 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon butter

2 brioche hot dog buns

2 leaves lettuce

¼ teaspoon old bay seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cook lobster and pick meat. Roughly chop the meat into bite-sized pieces.

2. Rinse chives and celery. Thinly slice chives and finely chop celery. Halve lemon.

3. In a large bowl combine all but 1 teaspoon of the chives, celery, juice of ½ lemon, 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste. Whisk until well combined. Add lobster meat and gently stir to coat. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

4. Spread remaining 2 teaspoons mayonnaise in an even layer on inside of buns. Heat a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add buns, buttered side down, and toast until golden brown, about 3 minutes.

5. Place lettuce on buns. Top with lobster salad and sprinkle with old bay and remaining chives. Serve with fries or chips.

