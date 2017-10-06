The Local Secrets of San Diego

At Global Yodel we love learning about place from a local perspective. To continue our quest to learn about the world we sent Yodeler Eric Scire to the uniquely Souther Californian Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton to shoot some photos and create a San Diego Travel Guide. Eric created a beautiful local guide full of exclusive tips and amazing local secrets, just for you.

Eric Scire See the full San Diego Local Guide at Global Yodel

Name? Eric Scire

Occupation? Photographer

Place you live? San Diego

How long have you lived in San Diego? 4 Years

Can you sum up San Diego? From the beautiful beaches and coastlines to remarkable surrounding areas, San Diego offers such a diverse landscape for adventure and relaxation. From sunrise to sunset, the city offers tons of fun outdoor activities, from paddle boarding to bike riding or even simply enjoying a peaceful walk along the harbor.

Eric Scire See the full San Diego Local Guide at Global Yodel

What is the best thing about San Diego? The weather and beaches are just a part of San Diego. We also have amazing restaurants and some world class breweries. It is estimated there are around 200 breweries in San Diego! Check out Green Flash and Ballast Point Brewery, and make sure to order the West Coast IPA at Green Flash. Balboa Park is a huge, amazing park right in the middle of San Diego and is home to 17 museums, multiple performing arts venues, lovely gardens and many trails.

What is your perfect day in San Diego? My perfect San Diego day would be spent completely outside. The amazing thing about San Diego’s weather is that you can spend all day outside, all year round. I would start with an early morning walk along the water, followed by a day at the beach swimming and hanging out on the sand. (Try Coronado Beach or Sunset Cliffs Natural Park). I would end with an evening bike ride and enjoy the classic San Diego sunset. (Try Mission Beach or Ocean Beach.)

If San Diego was a person who would it be? Ron Burgundy because he’s always classy, ready for a good time, and laid back.

What are the people like in San Diego? The people of San Diego are polite, generous and always happy to lend a hand.

Eric Scire See the full San Diego Local Guide at Global Yodel

If a friend was visiting San Diego for 24 hours what would you suggest they do? I would recommend you start your morning with a spin class at Hotel del Coronado or a long walk along the gorgeous white sand beach in front of the hotel. If your stay happens to fall on a Sunday, I would highly recommend you go to Crown Room for brunch (Open Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.). If not, grab a mouthwatering breakfast at Sheerwater.

After breakfast, head into the city to check out Petco Park and explore Downtown. For lunch, I would suggest grabbing a bite to eat in the Gaslamp District. There are a lot of great food places to choose from in this neighborhood, but one of my favorites is Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar. Everything is good there.

Following lunch, hop in the car and head to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park for a hike. During your hike, scope out the perfect place to sit and enjoy the classic San Diego sunset, which drops behind the endless Pacific Ocean.

After sunset, treat yourself to a memorable dinner along the waterfront while taking in the city views from across the Coronado Bay. There are a lot of great options, but you can’t go wrong with Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill.

To cap off the night, make your way back to the hotel where you can grab a nightcap at Sunset Bar that literally sits on the edge of the Pacific.