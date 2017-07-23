The Long-awaited Return of Orange Award-winning Novelist, Diana Evans

Diana Evans is one of the most thrilling storytellers at work today. Over the course of three novels, including the award-winning 26A and The Wonder, she has always imbued her fiction with a sense of musicality and magic. What makes Evans so remarkable is the fact that she has consistently centered the Black British experience with a grandness of scale coded with poeticism. These narrative gifts are on display in her extraordinary new novel, Ordinary People (Chatto and Windus), which will be published in March 2018. This news alone is cause for libations of black wine, particularly for lovers of cerebral prose. One for the reading list.