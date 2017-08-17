The Long Walk to Freedom

Rather than remove statues throughout the South, as if the chance to do so is like the fall of Berlin or the liberation of Baghdad, where the Allies dynamite a giant swastika atop the Nuremberg parade grounds or Marines topple a 40-foot-tall monument of Saddam Hussein, rather than celebrate a false victory when the real one belongs to the Union troops – and their commander in chief – whose memory we cherish across the veil of years, whose lives mark their last full measure of devotion –– rather than destroy a statue of a Confederate General, whose likeness few recognize and whose name fewer know, perhaps we should demolish something else instead.

Perhaps we should direct our attention to those buildings, in the North as well as the South, which are an insult to blacks and minorities in general.

Perhaps we should rally to raze those buildings, which reek of intellectual decay and moral rottenness. Perhaps we should swing the wrecking ball against those warehouses, which teachers and politicians have the audacity to call schools. Perhaps it is time to give our most authentic Americans the one thing no slave could enjoy and no free black man (or woman) could exercise in the nation as a whole: Choice.

Condemn those buildings, in words, so we may win the right to condemn those buildings, period, because the right to choose – the freedom to choose – is a passport to freedom; it is the right to an education, which enables every child to read and write; it is the right to do right, free of the soft bigotry of low expectations, because now is the time to make hard demands on behalf of high expectations.

Now is the time to lecture ourselves, because we need not further betray African-Americans with optimistic slogans and pessimistic policies.

Now is the time to ask ourselves, for the first time, a question blacks ask time and again: How long?

How long should blacks have to wait, until they receive an education instead of a diploma?

How long should blacks have to keep hope alive, while their job prospects are dead and their physical safety is in jeopardy?

How long should blacks sit quietly, until a leader says: “Mr. Mayor, tear down this school!”