The Longing to be Free

True desire is the desire for reunion with God, or Self, the desire for truth, the desire for an end to suffering. This true desire calls you inward, calls you to silence, calls you to surrender.

This true desire is the core of all other distorted and misplaced desires, and until this passion for the truth is recognized and surrendered to, all the distorted imitations of true passion, all the other usual passions of greed, hate, lust, and envy, arise and lead to suffering.

We all know the hell of being tormented by personal desires. We know the desire for more, and eventually, there has to be a recognition that desire is never satisfied through acquisition and accumulation of objects. This recognition is maturity. Now you can finally ask yourself, What do I really want? What is it I truly want, finally, so that with the last breath of this lifetime I can honestly say I received what it was I wanted?

So, be honest with yourself. Ruthlessly honest. Do you want to be free? Do you really want to realize the absolute truth of who you are?

If you just want a nice spiritual high, that is somewhat like putting your toe into the ocean. It feels very good, and the ocean doesn’t mind if you put your toe in. Yet you have the possibility of diving into the ocean of truth totally, with no hope of reemerging.

Put all thoughts about it aside and allow yourself to be the longing. Make no separation between you and the longing itself. When met directly, longing reveals that which is longed for.

This longing for freedom is a great gift. It is the longing of the soul, and it will continue until without a shadow of a doubt you are submerged in the Beloved.

There is a beautiful story of a Zen master who, upon returning home from market, saw all his neighbors running toward his house with buckets of water.

“What’s happening?” he asked.

“Your house is on fire,” they replied.

They were running to throw buckets of water on his house and pulling his belongings out of the house to safety, He immediately started throwing his belongings back into the burning house. He began to light torches to add to the fire.

Throwing everything on to the fire is required in the call of the Beloved. If some concept of what will satisfy your longing starts to slip out, or some friendly neighbor starts to pull something out, take it back and throw it all in the fire. Let the fire get huge, and if your neighbors are wise, they will bring torches over to their own houses.

When a fire is worked up into a certain frenzy, it spreads. Let the fire of longing rage! Throw all concepts of yourself into it. Let everything be burned. Then you will know directly what this longing is. In that knowledge, you will know what cannot be burned. You will know your true self. This is holy fire. It is only painful if you put your foot in and pull it out, put your foot back in and pull it out.

Jump into the fire! Don’t waste a moment. Don’t consider this any longer . . . Jump!

To learn more about Gangaji, including her schedule upcoming webcasts and events, go to www.gangaji.org