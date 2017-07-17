If you want to know what Donald Trump’s standard of conduct consists of, do not look to such prosaic things as laws, ethics, or the Constitution. As we have seen time and time again, those lowly and banal guidelines hold no interest for the current occupant of the Oval Office. And why should they? They are complicated. They require study, discipline and self-control. They rely upon the ideals of our society and, perhaps most vexing of all, they necessitate thought. In case you haven’t noticed, discipline, ideals, and thought are not high up on the Trump Standard of Values.

Nope, if you really want to understand the derivation of Trump’s specious mojo, look no further than the “Lotta People” Standard. Because, within the ruination of his moral universe, whatever a “lotta people” are doing or saying sits perfectly well upon his ethics-free conscience.

When asked whether or not Donald Trump, Jr. should have taken a meeting with a Russian government attorney and (it now turns out) a former Russian counter-intelligence officer, Trump did not hesitate to call forth his beloved Get Out of Jail Free card; the crooning incantation upon which the bedrock of his fouled ethics rests: “I think a lotta people would have taken that meeting,” he intoned. No need to scrutinize that one any longer, I guess.

On another memorably nauseating occasion, the President of the United States defended the cold-blooded murder of journalists and political opponents in which his BFF, Vladimir Putin, regularly indulges by invoking, once again, the “Lotta People” alibi. “A lotta people are killers,” he indignantly proclaimed. “What, you think our country is so innocent?” Well, I’m relieved. For a minute there, I thought killing people who disagreed with you was wrong. Whew!

And, of course, let us not forget the never-ending stream of sleaze which oozes forth from his morally compromised subconscious straight onto the cyber pages of Twitter. In that world, the “Lotta People” Standard is sometimes referred to as the “Many People Are Saying or Doing” Standard, but it all boils down to the same fetid foundation. As long as Trump can point to other people who commit similar or worse misdeeds, somehow, within the fatally-compromised Twilight Zone of moral equivalencies in which he resides, he should be entitled to get off scott-free.

What a relief it must be for a mind like Trump’s to not be perplexed by all those bothersome questions of right and wrong, bad and good, shoulds and should-nots which the rest of us trouble our weary little minds over. Like those pesky intelligence briefings which he has insisted be boiled down to color-by-numbers bullet points, Trump’s moral universe has been distilled down to one inarguable premise. If a “lotta people” do it, he should be able to do it, too. Pretty straightforward when you come to think of it, isn’t it?

Of course, in the real world a “lotta people” do a “lotta” really bad things which many of us frequently do not care to emulate.

A “lotta people” thought it was a really nifty idea to hijack a couple of planes and fly them into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

A “lotta people” thought it was perfectly alright to shove a “lotta” Jewish people into gas chambers and asphyxiate them to death during World War II.

A “lotta people” think it’s quite ok to abuse children, to rape women, to steal the life savings of elderly folks, to enter fast food establishments and work places and to shoot people to death at random, to kick dogs and to torture cats.

A “lotta people” in this world have some pretty sick ideas about what’s acceptable.

In the days before the most ethically-challenged human being who ever lived stepped into the presidency of the United States, a lot of us believed that that particular office should be reserved for someone whose moral code was slightly more elevated than the “Lotta People” Standard.

Those days are now gone.

Other than our moral standing in the world, the ongoing life of the American dream and the soul of our democracy, what happens to this morally bankrupt administration in the months and years ahead will determine whether or not this country lives by the rule of law and by the Constitution of the United States of America or by Donald Trump’s utterly noxious “Lotta People” Standard.

Let what’s left of the party of Lincoln ask themselves just how deeply they are willing to be dragged through the debauched mire of Donald J. Trump’s noxious standards.

And, if they’ve already been corrupted by the Trumpian “Jump-Off-Bridge-Because-Everybody-Else-Is” Code of Conduct, maybe this will help:

Take a stand against this man. Do what’s right. Put your country above your party.