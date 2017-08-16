The LVNGUAGE Charms Mercury Lounge

As the work week began, anticipation for a cold brew and some good music people slowly started scattering throughout the room - blue and purplish lights adorned the cozy, intimate venue. The Lvngauge (pronounced the lan·guage with a V) began and you could tell this is going to be a fun band to watch onstage, packed with energy and good vibes.

The Lvnguage Mercury Lounge

Playing tracks from their recently released album, Movement - there isn’t a reason not to dance or least get into the beat with The Lvnguage. With songs like, “Can You Dig It?” which reminds me of the cult classic The Warriors and “Raspberry Jam” with some danceable, funky melodies, it was the right choice to catch these guys play.

They recently played So Far Sounds, which is a well known community of musicians and artists that get to play intimate shows in secret locations throughout the city. To describe their sound is challenging but in an awesome way because it’s a melting pot of delicious sounds from funk to indie pop and some R & B vibes where it’s safe to let go and dance to your heart’s content especially with some sexy sax that was included in a few of their songs. Their hard work and on stage chemistry really sets the tone for their show - you never want the set to really end.

As they played their last song “Kings and Queens", by the end of the song they transitioned from a dance up beat tempo to a slower, reggae which shows how well their songs transform into something refreshing.