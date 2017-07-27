The Male Leaders Making It 'Ok To Not Be Ok'

Last week another man tragically took his own life. Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park was someone I looked up to in my early twenties. When Linkin park's second album Meteora came out in 2003, I became an instant fan, playing 'Numb' over and over.

After hearing the news, I spent most of last Friday playing Numb on repeat.

Recently the subject of male mental well being has been close to home and in the media. I have close friends and family members who are affected by depression and anxiety and I know I'm not alone in experiencing this.

The numbers speak for themselves

Research has shown that the biggest cause of death of men in the U.K. under the age of 45 is suicide. In 2015 the men's suicide charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) found that 75% of all UK suicides were male.

I know first hand how difficult some men find it to talk about their feelings. Pride, values, tradition and cultural expectation all play a part in the challenges men face in expressing emotions that may be deemed 'negative.'

A report conducted by Samaritans cited reasons such as 'comparison to a gold standard that values power, control and invincibility' and the confusion of the 'buffer generation.' The report proposed that men are not sure whether to act like their traditional strong, silent austere fathers or their younger more progressive individualistic sons.

The parental issue

From personal experience, these challenges are particularly apparent after becoming a parent. I shared my own struggle with mental health in my TEDx talk, and more and more women are now speaking out about the taboo surrounding Peri-Natal mental illness.

What I didn't discuss was that my husband found it incredibly hard too. I could reach out to my mum network, but my husband felt isolated in his feelings. Research from NCT found that more than 1 in 3 new fathers are concerned about their mental health. General research shows that Post natal depression in men occurs in 1 in 10 cases and as more men speak out this figure will rise.

Too high

The suicide statistic is too high and I truly believe that as a united community of men and women we can change this. We can make it ok for anyone to speak up about how they are feeling and reach out for support.

There are some great things already happening, which is why I want to share examples of four British men who are really taking strides in tackling this issue, speaking out and making it ‘ok to not be ok’. I admire and respect them hugely.

4 male leaders making it ‘ok to not be ok’

1. Jordan Stephens

I met Jordan last year at TEDx Brighton where we were both speaking. Jordan, who is one half of band Rizzle Kicks, wants to change the stigma of mental health challenges in young people, and launched a collaborative campaign with the NHS last year called 'I am Whole.' Jordan has spoken openly about his and his band mate Harley’s challenges in this area and encourages other young men and women to know that it’s ok to seek support.

Watch the song Whole by Wildhood, supporting mental health

2. Dan Meredith

Dan is an entrepreneur with a highly engaged community of over 9000 followers. I started following Dan about six months ago and love his authentic and direct approach to leadership. Dan isn't afraid to show up and serve his people in what I call a 360 leadership approach. He shares the good days and bad days and is open about his struggles. In an online world where we only see highlight reels, I commend him for leading from the front, and encouraging others to reach out and speak up when they need support. You can find out more about Dan on his website and in ‘Coffee With Dan’ his community for entrepreneurs .

3. Ollie Aplin

Ollie Is an entrepreneur and author who is using his own personal experience to help others. Ollie lost his mother to suicide at just 19 years old, and since then has gone on to start a movement that supports men to become stronger versions of the men they already are. After completing a highly successful crowdfunding campaign to launch his first journal, Ollie has now published an innovative new addition. Instead of a traditional, blank paged journal, The Mind Journal helps the reader explore their thoughts and feelings through guided exercises.

4. Matthew Allen

Matt is an author of the groundbreaking debut novel On The Edge The story vividly depicts how difficult it is for a young male to seek help and speak openly about mental illness whilst attempting to fit in with those around him. Matt told me that writing it made him feel empowered and relieved to finally be able to admit to and document the struggle he has had with mental health all his life. Matt says ‘If one person feels reassured that they are not alone and can relate to any of it I will be immensely proud.’ You can also get the kindle edition of On The Edge here.

Mental well being affects us all, so let's continue to follow the lead of these men and find more ways to spread the message that it's ok to not be ok, and that there is support out there.

Let’s start a movement

If you know someone who is impacted by this subject you can make a difference. Using the hashtag #OK2NOTBOK share this article on your social media platforms, along with your own message to those that you love. Let’s all make it ok to not be ok, today.

Do you need support?

If you feel you need help and support you can call the CALM helpline on 0808 58 58 58