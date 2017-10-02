"The Man from Mesquite Was Not Discreet’ By Rev.Peter E. Bauer

10/02/2017 02:37 pm ET

Today, on this fsecond day of October, this first Monday in October when the U.S. Supreme Court has convened for another judicial season, we are witnessing another mass shooting in our country. The Las Vegas shooting is the worst mass shooting in US history, eclipsing the Pulse Night club shooting in Orlando, FL last year.

Again, American citizens are feeling unnerved, numbed by the horrific expression of mass violence. The deceased assailant, Stephen Paddock,has been described as isolative, a loner, professional gambler, an owner and manager of several apartment buildings, and someone who always kept the blinds down in his retirement community home in Mesquite, NV. One person observed that he was rather surly when she ran into him at the gym.

So here we have a guy who was retired, who liked to gamble and take in Las Vegas shows. So Far, so good. But the same guy brings in over ten rifles and automatic weapons into a Las Vegas resort hotel. How does that happen? Why didn’t anybody notice that something might not be right here?

The family members in Florida are saying that his behavior “was a great surprise, they didn’t see this coming.” The companion of Mr. Paddock is now out of the country and in the Philippines. Reports indicate that Mr. Paddock had several significant financial transactions take place just a few days before the shooting. Were these gambling debts? We don’t know.

Clearly, sitting in a high-rise hotel room and pointing rifles outside a window and firing into an estimated crowd of 22,000 people below is not normative behavior; it is sociopathic. There is no “I-Thou “(Martin Buber) in this type of transaction. Rather, it is all “I-It “; I count, I must be in control, others can be eliminated.

Yes, this is cold, calculating evil at its very worst expression. During the coming days, we will hear all kinds of stories about the victims of this atrocity, those who were heroic and who tried to save others. We will also learn about all the funerals that will be held in Las Vegas, NV and elsewhere.

One of the hallmarks of sociopathic behavior is the absence of empathy. The lack of concern, and remorse regarding how other people feel and what they need and desire. For someone who exhibits this type of behavior, everyone and everything is to be used like a tool. When the usefulness of the tool has run its course, then the person is to be discarded with no afterthought.

We still don’t know that much about Mr. Paddock. We do know that his father was once on the FBI list of the ten most-wanted bank robbers in the country. Did he witness any expressions of empathy while he was growing up? Again, we don’t know.

What I do know, however, is that the citizens of our country need to rediscover again the power of empathy, the insight of realizing what other feel people feel and what is important to them. Our society is constantly exposing us to a lot of violence, gratuitous violence, and yes, over time, we get desensitized to the carnage and when that happens our very souls become corroded.

We need to discover again what it means to be human; what it means to see the sacred reflected in the eyes and life of another human being. We need to affirm that charity and love are more powerful than hate and killing.

Our very lives, our very country depend upon it.