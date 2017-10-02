THE MANDEADLAY

It could have been me or you.

I was in Las Vegas over the weekend and in that city of short skirt impulse, plans change on a losing dime and it is entirely conceivable that I might have hung around for a few more days and look what I missed.

What happens in Vegas, slays in Vegas.

I don’t know about you, but even the worst mass death shooting in the history of America is making me feel more numb, hopeless and apathetic than anything else and those feelings are emblematic of what Trump tweeted overnight.

He tweeted his “warm” condolences.

Warm.

I wouldn’t take a fucking warm shower. I wouldn’t drink warm coffee.

His inability to express any heartfelt pain, outrage or even shed a tear, just shows me exactly where all this is heading.

You already know the answer.

Nowhere.

Just days ago Congressmen Steven Scalise hobbled backed onto the floor the Senate , a victim of an intended assassin’s bullet. And what will that NRA supporting congressman do?

You already know the answer.

Nothing.

Are we really surprised by any of this? Rex Tillerson tries to reason with North Korea and Trump’s response is that he is wasting his time. Even if this is a lame attempt at good cop/stupid cop, the effect is the same, especially to Trump’s illiterate Nazi lovin’ morons who think that the best diplomatic response to virtually anything is human target practice. Especially if those targets are black or Jewish.

Here we are, trying to process the death of 50 human beings—

And yet he will brand the shooter “evil.” (Yup, he just did).

You are not supposed to leave Las Vegas in a body bag.

The whole idea of Vegas is that it’s supposed to be a carefree adult Disneyland zone of slots and sluts, where real life is not allowed. It’s where you are encouraged to take down your hair and do things that you would never do in a million years without an ounce of warm regret.

But on a deeper level there is something deeply sad built into that place. It’s also where people go on a mass lemming pilgrimage to try to the beat the same impossible odds of any state lottery in order to try to win the instant solution to a life that has been denied them by birth or circumstance or both.

But nowhere is the understanding that you will be slaughtered like a farm pig there.

You are supposed to gamble with your dreams, not your life.

Some idiot Las Vegas lawmaker has been petitioning to make silencers legal there and could that possibly be more thematic?

Gun control is silenced within hours of any bullet filled tragedy.

Look, the truth is we are wired for optimism. That is why we don’t stick a fork in the socket every time the paper delivery guy tosses the Times on your soaking wet lawn.

We process as best we can. We mourn. We move on. We escape. We know more about sports statistics and the TV guide than we do the laws and inalienable rights of our own country.

We will never know the names of one single shooting victim, but we will immortalize the shooter for years go come. We will know his face as well as we know our own. We will know every single thing about him.

Shame on us.

I encourage you, more than ever to bend a knee.

Because if the flag of today represents the freedom for anyone to mutilate and destroy the lives of any random American then I will not stand.

If the flag of today gives people the freedom to call the parents of slain Sandy Hook children and accuse them of making up the massacre in order to take away their guns, then I will not stand.

I salute soldiers, not white men who snap because they are having a really bad day.

If the flag of today allows lunatics to assassinate abortion clinic doctors because they believe in life (!!) then I will not stand.

If the flag of today allows a smug, stupid, thin-skinned, self-centered, lying criminal to become President, I will not stand.

If the flag of today continues to allow the mentally ill easier access to buy all the automatic weapons they want, then I will not stand.

If the flag of today refuses to stop Neo Nazis from marching on the hallowed ground of my country while idiots throw a fit when a decent, selfless, charitable man like Colin Kaepernick (a breed of man that Trump could never understand) then I will bend a knee (which is neither unlawful or disrespectful because it is our right to peacefully demonstrate).

This was all inevitable.

For eight years President Obama was the target of a disproportionate brand of hate and racism that was fueled by none other than your current President.

Since he has bumbled his way into the Oval Office (by first attacking the entire Mexican world) he has has made hate as common and acceptable as cheap beer at a redneck’s picnic. This after attacking Khizr Kahn and his wife, the parents of an American soldiers who died valiantly protecting his unit.

The image of the PATRIOTIC Mr. Kahn waving his pocket sized edition of the American Constitution will stay with me for the rest of my life, because it is how I FEEL about American and our current President who has NEVER even read a fucking parking ticket.

He verbally attacks anyone who displeases or criticizes him. He encourages violence at rallies. He pardons racist murderers. He has publicly shamed the Department of Justice and the FBI. He attacks and abuses women. He got rid of that pesky Indian problem so he could build a pipeline (which he has invested in) even though it will be built on the holy ground of the Sioux Tribe.

He ignores the pleas of Americans in Puerto Rico and then attacks the mayor of San Juan the way he attacked Hilary Clinton. I’m guessing that to Trump, a Puerto Rican is someone who shines his size four shoes. An earlier piece I wrote was called The Trump Story: The Private Jets vs. The Sharks. I’m guessing that to Trump West Side Story was a documentary about how to deal with immigrants.

Trump has told a roomful of cops to physically harm (black) men before they ever set foot in a their patrol cars. And he does this from the cozy comfort of his private golf courses, whose weekend visits have literally bankrupted the annual budget of the Secret Service.

He colludes with and rents out office space to Russian thugs and criminals. He pathologically lies. He reveres men like Putin who has all his enemies killed.

He cheats. He plagiarizes. He didn’t write one single word of The Art of the Deal. Not one word. He has tried repeatedly to take away healthcare from millions of people with pre-existing medical conditions. He is trying to fix the tax code so that he gets richer.

Yet no matter what he does, his base cheers him on as an anti-hero who will take over the government, cowboy style and rope in some jobs for them.

The only coal that they will ever see in Virginia is going to be that little stack on their barbecue grills.

But pretending to feel them; talk like them; accuse like them, is eventually going to blow up in his and their faces, just like it has already blown up in ours from election night on.

There is time limit on compassion and fake empathy and in Trump’s case that’s less than a minute. But for those of us who think and feel, and READ, the feeling just never goes away. Hence the reflexive feeling that we HAVE to mute his voice on TV, so that we can scream like a wildebeest right into his fat fascist face.

Sure, I can hate. But that’s not the only feeling that carries me through the day. I deal with my anger. I write about my anger constructively so that I can try to reason with anyone who is willing to listen.

In some ways I’m sure Trump just loves the distraction du jour because if anything it gives him the chance to look “presidential.”

In fact, he’s going to rush to Vegas before he and his pull-toy, clueless, stiletto balanced wife makes a phot op in Puerto Rico. My guess is he’s going to stay at the Trump Hotel, and sit on the top floor throne, like the infant king that he is, while his wife does a little shopping at Harry Winston and does late night shots with some handsome Secret Service agent.

This is the toxic atmosphere that we live and breathe in now, because of Trump. He has encouraged what happened in Vegas. He is far worse than Charlton Heston and his cold dead hands ever was.

He has created the new American normal and until we band together and put an end to this, then we have no choice but to live with it as we wait for the next American father, mother son or daughter to take a bullet to the head. On their own native soil

I am fucking sick and tired of waking up to yet another beautiful mourning.

Trump and I have two very different jobs.

He has no problem working the country like any one of his bankrupt businesses, with the very same collateral damage results.

I, on the other hand, am going to continue protesting, writing and being louder than the everyday clueless idiot for one specific reason.