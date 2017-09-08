The Man/Woman Behind The Camera: How one person can shape what we are all talking about

With Stavros Rougas, Former Producer of The Agenda with Steve Paikin

Arianna Huffington with Stavros Rougas

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time Stavros. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was a TV producer on a current affairs program called The Agenda with Steve Paikin, it’s on a public broadcaster called TVO located in Toronto. I was looking for experts with depth all the time, too often scrambling for deadline and ending up with less than ideal guests. I thought there must be a better way so I looked and looked and looked. But nothing beat the power of the Google sledgehammer.

I teamed up with an engineer in Waterloo (Ontario) with a similar passion for knowledge and together we created the tool I wished for as a journalist.

Unlocking knowledge in a Web-centric way was a growing passion of mine. While the Web is redefining how we communicate, it’s the combination of lowering costs to build online tools that was my eureka moment. I realized in 2010 that cloud computing was hitting prime time and driving costs down which would allow people like me to consider doing things that were previously impossible.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in TV journalism?

I contributed to CBC Radio while aboard on a couple of international projects and decided to pursue journalism as I felt I had an understanding of issues that mattered and an ability to help tell stories.

Yitzi: Can you share the most interesting or funniest or story that occurred to you in the course of your journalism career?

When I worked on summer at CBC TV I booked a guest for an early morning interview by phone who had a hearing issue. He didn’t get his wake up call and he wasn’t a nice guy to start with, it was a disaster. Phone interviews are always tricky on TV and in this case the guy was sleepy and not hearing well.

I should not have booked him even if some of the other issues where beyond me.

Yitzi: Do you think the role of a news producer has changed over the past 30 years? How?

The idea that a group of journalists can define what is news is dead. The model is a group gets together and figures out stories. Now with the internet it doesn’t make sense, stories are formed in numerous ways, it is more democratic.

Traditional media still struggles with now to be a facilitator rather than top down. It’s hard given the false information that grabs attention (i.e. readers/viewers).

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

Produced a panel discussion called The Case Against Home Ownership in 2010. It questioned the orthodoxy the is a pillar of the ‘American Dream’ and showed that ownership under any circumstances is not the only way, it’s more complicated.

Something to consider which is what great journalism sparks.

Yitzi: What are the main sources that your news desk uses for daily news- is it wire services? is it press release services? Is it local journalists or affiliates?

Too often it’s what others have already reported one. It is hard to get a story assigned that is actually new, and most TV producers rarely come up with something new.

Yitzi: I have a mentor who argued that news is really entertainment- that 95% of the news stories are just sharing interesting stories, not actionable information that most people can use in their daily lives. - and that most people watch news for entertainment, not because they will make better decisions because of it. Do you agree or disagree with that. Why?

If it is not engaging it is like a tree failing in the forest. I know as I worked on a show that was often pretty boring for a general audience. What separates a journalist from a content creator is finding a way to tell a story so that it connects with an audience without relying on tricks or salacious content.

Yitzi: Are certain stories chosen because of their entertainment value/ shock value/ click count value/ viral potential value?

This is what weather stories are, cheap to produce. Nobody will say they are bad. So it depends as some do cause damage.

Yitzi: Do you know of a producer colleague who was told by a superior they can’t cover a story because it shed a big advertiser in an unfavorable light?

Not for adverting reasons, but I’ve been it happen when it was considered ‘high risk’ meaning could offend unintentionally. It’s a fine line when talking about racial and cultural issues, especially when the journalists are mainly white middle to upper class.

Yitzi: If a producer knew a PR firm personally, do they have a slightly higher chance of getting coverage?

Yes because they would more likely open the email. That’s a required step one.

That said too often a PR firm burns that relationship, so journalist will go out of their way to ignore them.

Yitzi: What drives you?

A more informed world. As see different sides of things realize the world is often shapes of grey. Hard to take a radical position in most cases.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in journalism?

Read a hard copy of the business section every day. Money has power and those issues move to the front section. A hard copy as it’s not about any particular topic, it is about seeing trends over time. Want to flip through.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Jane Goodall, numerous political leaders. But those are not the meaningful ones to me personally.

Yitzi: What was that like?

Something can tell friends and family about, something people relate to. But they tend to be media savvy which takes some of the fun and serendipity out of it.