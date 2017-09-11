The Man/Woman Behind The Camera: How One Person Can Shape What We Are All Talking About

With Kevin Huhn, Former Producer of the Fox Show “The Hockey Source”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Kevin. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I told my dad I wanted to go to pro hockey at the age of 5. On the journey I had a neighbour ask me, what can you do in hockey to make money?

So I came up with the idea to create a TV and radio show like Martha Stewart did for home and living, only my category was youth hockey. In 3 years I had the TV show air in Canada and the US.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in TV journalism?

I decided to become a host and producer of my own show.

Yitzi: Do you think the role of a news producer has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Producers in general have been challenged over the years and it stems from the dynamic change in the marketplace. We have become a culture of instantaneous gratification. This includes wanting to know the news faster and faster. Up to the second. And not just know about the news, but get it in different manners. Different perspectives with different manners.

For example people who sit and watch TV have their screen from a computer in front of them on their lap, tablet and phone.

So the stress put on producers is - get to the story quicker, and make sure it is factual. But here is another problem… there are so many more outlets of media with airtime to fill. So the level of creativity has risen as well.

Go back to the 80s when media was only TV, radio and print (magazine, newspapers). Today it is all that AND more including websites and cell phones.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

That I made the decision and took the chance on my idea for the show.

Yitzi: I have a mentor who argued that news is really entertainment - that 95% of the news stories are just sharing interesting stories, not actionable information that most people can use in their daily lives. - and that most people watch news for entertainment, not because they will make better decisions because of it. Do you agree or disagree with that. Why?

Do not agree. There is news that covers the happenings and situations in everyday life- that inform people. Then there is also news that brings opinions of 'experts' to a situation to provide perspective and the info is thought provoking at which point people will act upon. In fact, done well - it actually has people take action.

The master at this is Tony Robbins - he is interviewed for his expertise. He shares just enough to help… but then leverages enough pain that people take action, since we do more to avoid pain that we do to gain pleasure.

Yitzi: Are certain stories chosen because of their entertainment value/ shock value/ click count value/ viral potential value?

All of the above. The media industry is driven by revenues. What will get more viewers? So the business side of media can sell advertising. The only reasons media outlets can stay afloat are: Sales from advertisers or the owner of the outlet has deep pockets to pay for expenses to keep afloat.

Yitzi: Do you know of a producer colleague who was told by a superior they can’t cover a story because it shed a big advertiser in an unfavorable light?

A true journalist knows to cover the story to cover the story. The business decisions obviously have last word. However, like some of the busts of ENRON and the Globe uncovering a pattern of moving pedophile priests there are some cases of exceptions.

Yitzi: If a producer knew a PR firm personally, do they have a slightly higher chance of getting coverage?

Absolutely - whether they want to admit it or not is another story. Why? Because media relations is exactly that - relationships. There is a sense of trust in relationships, as well as the strong power of the Law of Reciprocity. (basically when somebody does an act of kindness to you, you have this feeling to do something nice in return.)

TV broadcasters will not take a chance on an unknown commodity in the event of the person as a guest not being of quality.

Yitzi: When a guest gets invited to show a demo of a new tech product for example– how was that guest chosen out of the millions of possible options?

There are a few ways:

1) the producer has done their research and reaches out to the source for the product

2) As I have done for the past 20 years, the producer is approached by someone with a quality story.

That is what I teach business owners who have great stories and value for people. Build media relations.

Yitzi: What drives you?

I love helping people. It started when I was 18. I got cut from a hockey team. I was so not good. I had a teacher invite me to coach the high school hockey team. The first time I stepped on the ice and helped a player "get it" and have the light go on… I knew that I was put on earth to help others.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in journalism?

I watched Denzel Washington be interviewed and he said, "What a responsibility all journalists have… to tell the truth… not just be first."

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Governor General of Canada - Right Honorable David Johnston

Chef Michael Smith (one of Canada’s best-known chefs)

Andy Hill (former president of CBS Productions)

Bill Daly (Dep Commissioner of the NHL)

Tony Robbins

Yitzi: What was that like?

In all cases these men provided me with respect, consideration and were very forward with insightful information.

For me I was nervous initially, but as the conversation went on I calmed down and realized they were just humans as well. I was very appreciative and in some cases have built long term friendships.