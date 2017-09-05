The Many Benefits of Making Peace with the End of a Relationship

all-free-download.com

While it is never easy to end a long-term relationship, how we handle the ending, and how we move forward, may have more benefits than think. We may realize the obvious fact of holding on to anger being a negative habit, but do we realize how healthy it is for us to not only let it go, but to move forward with a positive attitude and example? Too often I have seen people who are struggling with their break up, start to have issues at work, with their friendships, with their children, and with their own self-care. They are so fixated on negative thinking, anger, and the perceived wrongs that have been done to them, that they don’t take time to be grateful for the things they have, the things they can accomplish, and the many lessons they will have learned.

Countless times, I have seen people lose their jobs and their friendships, because they are not able to keep themselves together, and their life has become fixated on the ending of this relationship. Instead they should try to view this as their time to shine. A chance to work towards some of the personal goals they may have pushed aside while in the relationship, and to take this time to take control of their career and the future they have envisioned themselves achieving at it. In terms of friendships, this is another area that they can make a huge effort to reinvest themselves in. We are all guilty of drifting a bit when we are deep in a relationship, but now is the time to right that wrong, and rebuild that amazing support system you had.

If you have children, moving forward from a break with a positive attitude, self-love, and a good example, is the best thing in the world you can do for them. Children learn by our interactions in relationships, how we handle stress and disappointment, and they will follow our cue in how we deal with this. Only speaking well of their other parent will always say a great deal about you to them, and they will never forget it. It shows them that you can move forward from even the most difficult situation with dignity, strength, and grace. This is a very powerful message for them, and helps to raise more emotionally happy and adjusted children.

Perhaps the most important thing of finding peace, besides keeping your job, your friends, and being a good example to your children, is developing genuine inner peace. Getting to this place of inner peace is different for everyone. If someone is spiritual, this might be an area of their life they might lean on. From a Psychology perspective, there are a few habits that stand out in terms of creating this mind-set and balance. 1) Get involved in something that you have always wanted too, or used to love and have not done in years. This will reconnect with happy feelings and experiences, and hopefully show them how enjoyable this activity once was for them. 2) Make an AM and PM routine, as well as declutter your life and your time. Make sure this routine is all about you, not about work, children, or anything but you! This is developing a morning and evening routine that sets a positive tone for the day to come, and help you end on a good note. . You will be amazed at what a difference it makes in the tone of your day and your mood.

