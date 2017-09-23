The Many Possible Reasons Why Your AdWords Campaigns Might Fail Without You Knowing

Are you looking to find some of the reasons why your AdWords (SEM) campaigns do not perform as well as you expect them to? Take a look at some of the reasons listed below and see what you can improve right now for better results.

You are not using all free functionalities AdWords offers. See device adjustments, demographic targeting, ad extensions or the more recent message extensions. Not all features are the right ones for your business, but it is up to you or your PPC manager to handle the testing and find the optimal solutions for the perfect ad structure for you.

Accidental clicks. People might click on your SERP ad simply by accident. This is something you can’t really avoid as people could be looking for what you are advertising but would rather not click on the ad. This is also an issue when your paid ad appears right above your very own organic link. You can only expect a user to know that you pay for every click and decide to go with the organic link instead.

Annoying ads. This is the case of remarketing as people are used to seeing your ad everywhere and coming across the ad once again on the search results page won’t make them trust you more. To solve this, limit the number of times your ad will show to a person who is involved in your remarketing process and test user reaction and interaction. Another mistake is retargeting someone who has already bought your product or used your services. Suppose the user who sees your ad for an online game you want to advertise is already playing the game on a regular basis. He/She may use the advertisement just to get back to the game. This does not generate any profit to you. The only way for you to save some of your clicks is by creating ads for advanced game/product features that are not being used by all players yet. Be aware that Internet users don’t trust most ads and people are still afraid to shop online.

You are using the wrong type of keyword match types. Consider using the modified broad match type and do not omit negative keywords. If you advertise for a brand that sells formal wear for men, use negative words such as –women, -ladies, -girls to avoid getting clicks from customers that would not be interested in men’s formal wear, but instead look for women’s wear. Similarly, if you are a brand that only sells in Portugal, exclude other Portuguese-speaking locations, such as Brazil, from the countries of your choice.

Sheer curiosity. Internet users might not show real interest in the product you advertise, but they could click on your paid link just to see what it does or even how such an ad works. Another situation would be just checking if the product they need is in stock. Unless you do plan to refill your stocks, advertising for a product that you no longer offer is almost useless as few users navigate further away on your website from your landing page.

Wrong keywords. If the keywords are not the right ones, the site and the ad automatically become irrelevant to the possible lead. Even worse, forgetting to add keywords to your ad copy is a sure path to failure. A mistake most beginners make is using only broad match. This can expand your reach, but it can bring people who are not interested specifically in what you promote. Here is a tutorial on AdWords keyword match types that I found useful.

A difference between visits and clicks. Clicks are counted even if the lead does not reach the website. This can happen if the landing page is temporarily unavailable, or even if the lead has changed his/her mind.

Irrelevant landing pages. A website or landing page that is not updated should be checked as soon as possible. What is worse is a landing page that is a simple homepage and not one that would correspond to the ad’s message and keywords. I’ve seen ads which advertised a single product, but once that product is out of stock and its page is taken off the website, the ad is not relevant anymore. Your homepage should never be your landing page unless maybe you sell only one product or one service. Keep in mind that your landing page, as well as your ad copy, should focus on the benefits you provide and should at all times match the expectations of the user who has clicked on a paid link.

The landing pages load slowly. This is often the case of image-heavy landing sites. Remember that landing pages should always be optimized according to the device you target. If your campaign addresses mobile users, your landing page should be responsive on all types of cellphones, regardless of display or operating system.

The Display Network. It is generally believed that visual content leads to more clicks and higher conversion rates. From the outside, the reader’s eye is used to excluding the ad’s images from sight as he/she is in search of relevant information regarding the topic or keywords he googled. Thus, the display network is not always effective as some people might not even see the ad or have an AdBlock software installed on their device.

You should be constantly optimizing your bids and budget according to your most successful keywords and the ones you want more exposure for. Remember not to give up. Other than constantly monitoring, tracking and reporting, you should also take a look at whether your account is structured correctly. Also, don’t worry about having a limited budget. It is normal for a company to require PPC for increased exposure and more conversions at the beginning, but you must keep in mind that correct budget distribution is key. After testing a couple of keywords, increase your bid on keywords that you know have been working so far. Don’t believe that only search engine ads work. Analyze and test the market to see whether you can use display marketing, video marketing, or others to match your interests and your audience.

One more thing you should never forget is that whenever you get low clicks you should improve your ad, while if your conversions are low, you should work on improving the landing page.