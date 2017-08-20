The Mass Movement That Helped Jeremy McGilvrey Become A #1 International Best-Selling Author

A ‘mass movement’ can be defined as an organized effort by a large number of people that intends to create a significant change within the status quo. These movements have been around since the dawn of time, and it’s hard to deny that they have changed the world for better or for worse. However, we can always admire how influential and persuasive mass movements are in uniting people around a common cause.

On July 25, Jeremy McGilvrey had the incredible opportunity to experience the powerful effects of a mass movement first-hand. “Instagram Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Growing Your Following Fast, Driving Massive Traffic & Generating Predictable Profits,” his very first full-length book that teaches people how to rapidly grow their following on Instagram and convert those followers into dollars, was available for purchase on Amazon. Even though he spent a lot of time building up his audience and marketing the book’s release, he had no idea what the end outcome would be.

To Jeremy’s amendment, he saw hundreds of enthusiastic people promoting his book on their own free will using the hashtag #IGTeamWork! In less than 24 hours, “Instagram Secrets” became an international best-seller and achieved a #1 rank on Amazon across numerous marketing categories. Very few authors will ever achieve that rank. The book launch exceeded each and every one of his expectations.

The mass movement that allowed Jeremy to become a #1 international best-selling author was not created overnight, and he certainly didn’t figure it out all by myself.

On top of the love and support he received from loyal fans all around the world, he also spent many years studying with the best online marketers in the world. In particular, Jeremy owes a lot of his success to a book by Russell Brunson called “Expert Secrets: The Underground Playbook For Creating A Mass Movement Of People Who Will Pay For Your Advice”.

Jeremy is a firm believer in the idea that your results are your certifications, and Russell is a multi-million dollar online marketer who has mountains of proof to back up everything he says. Likewise, Jeremy says that he is his own best customer for his products and refuses to give any advice that he doesn’t successfully use himself. Using the advice in “Instagram Secrets”, he built up two Instagram pages to a combined 312,567 followers in under 15 months, collected 35,456 email leads in 7 months and he now earns daily predictable profits from Instagram.

Here is the 3-part framework laid out by Russell in “Expert Secrets” for creating your own profitable mass movement from scratch. Jeremy was able to successfully use it himself, and you’ll be able to see exactly how you can do it too.

1) You need to have an attractive, charismatic leader

Leaders are made, not born. They are made when they put in the blood, sweat and tears to master something new. Once they have the hard-earned knowledge and experience, they have undergone a transformational shift from student to expert, and from consumer to contributor.

They develop the ‘common sense’ which many others find so uncommon, granting them a unique superpower that many people desperately wish to have. Your achievements are important, but it’s your attitude that takes you from ‘bookworm expert’ to ‘charismatic leader’.

When Jeremy started off in the online marketing world, it took several years of pain, suffering and failure before he was finally able to have a profitable online business. He didn’t have a lot of success with marketing on platforms like Facebook, which imposed unclear and unfair advertising policies that slashed his organic reach. Once he discovered Instagram, he was happy to find that could finally run a simple ad and reach 100% of his audience without needing to jump through hoops.

At least twice a day in his Facebook group, he puts out video content and share actionable advice on how people can go through the journey that’s necessary to achieve his results. It’s easy to see that Jeremy is a flesh-and-blood human being just like they are, and his vulnerability is the secret sauce to creating a deep emotional bond with his fans.

He also maintains a positive, no-fluff attitude at all times and keep his viewers engaged with fresh content that inspires them to destroy their fears and reach for the stars. Jeremy truly cares for his followers, and that allows him provide so much value on a daily basis while consistently growing his following at the same time.

2) You need to have a future-based cause that’s bigger than yourself

Too many people are selling and advertising about their own selves, and this single mistake is why so many gurus stay perpetually broke. People do not care about you, but about themselves and what you are going to do for them. Why should people spend their time and money on you if they aren’t going to get anything out of it?

They won’t, not unless you can paint a vivid picture of the future that shows people how much better their lives will be when they get there. It’s about faith in the future, not fear of the future. The best way to tap into the hope and faith of your loyal customers is to get them involved in something bigger than themselves, and it is crucial for you to sell them on that future-based cause.

The vision that Jeremy sold to his audience was financial certainty. When you lock your car door, you press a button and the car automatically activates its locking mechanisms to prevent anybody else from getting in. You walk away feeling absolutely certain that your car is safe, and you need that certainty if you want to properly function. You need that same level of certainty with your business and your finances, because there’s nothing worse than staying up late at night and worrying if you will be able to pay your bills. Achieving financial stability and helping others do the same is a compelling cause that people from all walks of life can enthusiastically get behind.

3) You need to offer an exciting, brand new opportunity to your audience

What is the new vehicle of change that you are offering in order to help people achieve the future-based cause? Will your new opportunity allow them to increase their status (happier, richer, sexier, etc.) while giving them the certainty that any decrease in status will only be temporary? You must answer these two questions because status is ultimately the only thing that causes people to move or stay still.

It is also important to notice that you are not offering an ‘improvement’. You are offering a brand new opportunity that is free of any pain your audience may have experienced in the past. You are replacing the old thing that doesn’t work with something that actually works.

In Jeremy’s case, he’s offering Instagram as a brand new opportunity for making money online, instead of trying to ‘fix’ the old-school methods and improve upon them. Here are just some of the ways in which Instagram presents the hottest marketing opportunity for businesses, startups and entrepreneurs worldwide:

● Over 700 million monthly active users

● 100% organic reach to your followers, vs. 6% on Facebook

● 58 times more engagement than Facebook and 120 times more than Twitter

● Only 36% of marketers are actively using Instagram

If that’s not a goldmine opportunity, I don’t know what is!

Go Forth And Create Your Own Mass Movement!

You don’t have to be the most qualified expert in the world in order to get started and create your own mass movement. As long as you are a couple of steps ahead, and have been through the trials and tribulations that people are going to face, you are already enough of an expert to start leading people. There are so many people who already have the potential to change thousands of lives, and yet they are held back by the inner voice that tells them they are not good enough to be a leader.