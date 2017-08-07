The Mayweather - Mcgregor Ticket Onsale Was A Mess And Now Prices Are Likely To Get Pounded

As the below chart shows, quantity in the secondary market for Mayweather-Pacquio has spiked almost 400% in the last four days, and tickets are now available for as low as $2,100. That's a far cry from the initial 'ask' price on the primary market of $3,500. The majority of the new quantity to hit the market was in the 200-level, on the corner and ends, and miles from the ring in a 20,000-seat venue. There are now almost 2,000 tickets available in the secondary market for the fight. As a point of comparison, there were a maximum number of 500 secondary market tickets available for Mayweather-Pacquio two years ago.

Despite the big jump in quantity, the current get-in prices is only down only 20% since the onsale, which suggests that the market still has farther to go. In the month leading up to Mayweather-Pacquio, the cheapest ticket dropped 47%, with a lot less quantity in the market. Darren Rovell estimated the gate would be $77 million. With the shift in strategy to market-priced secondary, that's now likely to be closer to $60 million.

That won't make too much of a difference in the big picture, where between tickets, flights, hotels, and pay per view, this single fight is expected to bring in a direct take of over $600 million.

Over the last 40 years, boxing has had peaks of popularity, usually driven by big fights, like the “Thrilla in Manilla” between Ali and Frazier or “The Bite Fight”, in which Mike Tyson removed a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear. Between those peaks, though, the most meaningful measure of the sports popularity may be the $675 million that the Rocky franchise has grossed domestically since opening in 1976.

To put that number into context, Rocky is the 22nd highest grossing movie franchise ever, and one of the only a handful that’s not animated or about a Superhero. Of all the Rocky movies, Rocky III comes closest to the reality of Mayweather-McGregor. In the 1982 movie, Balboa faces off against Hulk Hogan, playing Wrestling champion Thunderlips. In many ways, Thunderlips versus Balboa comes closest to how many hope the August 26th might unfold.

In the fight, Balboa is comically overmatched, and eventually gets thrown over ropes, only to rip off his gloves, get back in the ring, and choke out Thunderlips, riding piggyback.

While the boundaries between boxing and wrestling completely collapsed in that 1982 cinematic super fight, the plan for Mayweather Vs. McGregor is to stick to traditional boxing rules. Whether the underdog McGregor follows those rules, though, is certainly part of the intrigue.