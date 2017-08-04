The Meaning of Life

As another birthday approaches, I cannot help but sit and ponder the amazing gift of life. I have been so blessed and fortunate in my life. I’ve been blessed with an incredible family, great relationships and the joy of discovering my purpose early in life. However, this journey has also been filled with pain and adversity. We live in society that runs from adversity. On the other hand, I have learned to run towards the adversity. I understand now that what has buried others was the divine tool that built me. Some things are painful and beyond human comprehension. However, I believe the thing that separates me from every human being on this planet is the fact that I have learned how to discover the pearls in the most painful moments of my life. This year I choose to celebrate the true meaning of life.
- Your life is not your own. Sadly, we have birthed an ungrateful and entitled generation. It seems that all the emphasis is on me, myself and I. Not many people understand that life is not about you. More importantly, the world does not revolve around you. As I hit a big milestone in my life, I have learned that my life is not my own. My life is so much bigger than me. I’ve been blessed more than I could ever imagine. It is humbling to know that I have been given a big platform and influence with people all around the world. When you have influence you start to see life differently. You understand that the choices you make are being watched. Therefore, I have to choose carefully and consciously. I never want my leadership to be a lie. Integrity is everything to me and I carefully evaluate the consequences of every decision that I make. Never forget that your life is not about you. Somebody is watching your life. Make sure that what you say and how you live are not contradictions.
- Time is a precious gift. The older I get the more I realize that time waits on no man. In the earlier years of my life it seemed like I had all the time in the world. However, as the years have flown by, I have come to the conclusion that not one moment of our lives can be wasted. I do not want to get to the end of my life only to be filled with disappointment and sorrow because I did not live a life of meaning. Ultimately, I want to know that my moments mattered and that I did not waste one breath. Every time I go to a funeral I am reminded of how precious life is. When you truly realize how precious the gift of life is you will stop taking it for granted. You will live each day like it is your last. You will not hold grudges and live your life poisoned by unforgiveness. Time is not slowing down. Therefore, today and everyday I have vowed to live my life with significance. Tomorrow is not promised. However, I have learned to discern the value of now.
- You must live on purpose. If you have followed my work for any length of time, then you know I am all about purpose. In fact, much of the work that I do is geared towards empowering people to fulfill purpose and maximize their greatest potential. It is a mandate on my life and it brings me great joy to help people all over the world discover their purpose. I’ve been so blessed to discover my purpose early in life. I talk to people all the time that are nearing the end of their lives and they still have no sense of purpose. What I have discovered is that the most miserable feeling in the world is to live a lifetime without a sense of purpose. Purpose adds depth and enriches our lives. You are not on this planet to just take up space. You have been divinely engineered to fulfill an assignment in this world. Your joy and fulfillment will be the product of fulfilling what you were created to do. Most of the frustration in the world today is the result of individuals not knowing their purpose. Life without purpose multiplies your sorrow because of missed significance. Purpose is what gives your life a pulse.
- You should live a life that keeps giving. When you finally discover your purpose it changes everything about your life. Your days are filled with greater meaning. Also, you become very intentional about the relationships you form and how you spend your time. Moreover, you start to realize that life is fragile. You start to have a desire to leave a legacy. We all desire to live a life that is unforgettable. The only way to do that is to live with a legacy mentality. In other words, you must live with intention if you want to live an imprint on the world. When you understand that life is about legacy you become selfless. You obsess about bringing your best to everything you do. Essentially, you pour your all into your assignment. Whatever you pour yourself into will be preserved. Give your all to your assignment and you will leave a legacy in the world that blesses generations to come. As I move into a new decade in my life, I understand that life is simply a seed that should never stop giving. You are responsible for the cultivation of the seed.
CONVERSATIONS