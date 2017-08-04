The Meaning of Life

As another birthday approaches, I cannot help but sit and ponder the amazing gift of life. I have been so blessed and fortunate in my life. I’ve been blessed with an incredible family, great relationships and the joy of discovering my purpose early in life. However, this journey has also been filled with pain and adversity. We live in society that runs from adversity. On the other hand, I have learned to run towards the adversity. I understand now that what has buried others was the divine tool that built me. Some things are painful and beyond human comprehension. However, I believe the thing that separates me from every human being on this planet is the fact that I have learned how to discover the pearls in the most painful moments of my life. This year I choose to celebrate the true meaning of life.