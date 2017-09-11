The media is entertaining us with Irma, not informing us. See the difference. | The Knife Media

(The Knife Media) As Hurricane Irma neared the U.S. this weekend, it was vital for those in its path to have the most useful, precise information possible, so they could prepare and respond accordingly. But if you were looking to get this information from the media, you might have been out of luck.

We analyzed three traditional news outlets and then compared this coverage to an advisory from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center, and the differences were striking.

Media outlets provided some information on Irma’s impact on the Caribbean as well as the evacuations in Florida and other southeastern states, yet there was very little information about the forecasts and accompanying warnings. To get to that information, you would have had to rummage through other subjects, a few quotes and interviews, and, most importantly, a lot of dramatic coverage. Here are three examples of the drama, with the spin terms noted in bold:

“Reporting from another badly damaged island, Barbuda, the BBC’s Laura Bicker says the destruction there is worse than feared .” (BBC)

.” (BBC) “With the hurricane less than 380 miles southeast of Miami, Fla., the first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend.” (Fox News)

for what could be a over the weekend.” (Fox News) “But the terror of the storm left people grasping for superlatives.” (The New York Times)

These descriptions use vague and emotional words that get us in the gut, so to speak. They stir up emotions, alarming or inspiring fear. Here’s the issue: At the time of this analysis, Irma had made a second landfall on Marco Island, Florida as a life-threatening Category 3 hurricane. It has already claimed at least 25 lives in the Caribbean and at least three in Florida, left hundreds homeless, and had caused an estimated $10 billion in damage in the Caribbean alone, according to Bloomberg. Do we really need fear, drama or sensationalism on top of that?

Compared to the three outlets, NOAA’s advisory not only informs, but also educates in a straightforward, factual manner. It gives readers the most precise and relevant information on Irma: its location, pace, wind speed, central pressure, etc., as well as its most up-to-date forecast. In its “warnings and watches” section, it defines terms like “storm surge” and “hurricane warning” in easy-to-understand terms, and breaks down the specific dangers each phenomenon poses. It gives people in specific locations a suggested course of action, and lets people know when to expect the next advisory.

It’s possible many if not most readers have been following Irma through the news. If they read NOAA’s advisory, they may be better informed. NOAA earned a 100 percent in our ratings system. This means the information it provided was 100 percent data-based, unspun, unbiased and logical. What if all media reports were like this?

Written by Ivy Nevares

Edited by Jens Erik Gould