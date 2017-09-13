The media suggests French labor reform is unpopular, but doesn’t explain what it is. | The Knife Media

(The Knife Media) How did the media coverage we analyzed interpret France’s protests? Macron’s reform is widely unpopular and his approval is falling significantly, but he’ll be stubborn and press ahead anyway. There are two main issues with this interpretation: (1) it’s biased and doesn’t give a comprehensive understanding of how French citizens view the changes and (2) there’s missing data about what the plan actually is, making it difficult for readers to evaluate the changes. Let’s break it down:

(1) Bias: There are protests and some people don’t support the plan, but others do and some of the labor unions are not protesting. The slanted coverage focuses only or mostly on the disapproval. Outlets emphasize that Macron’s “personal ratings have slumped sharply” (AFP), and they focus on comments by dissenters. One calls the reform “a considerable retreat for worker rights and a generalized destabilization of labor” (cited by The Wall Street Journal).

More balanced coverage would take a comprehensive look at how the French public views the policies. For instance, Reuters (which was 48 percent balanced, according to our ratings) also includes information about unions that aren’t striking, and says the number of people protesting labor reform has dropped from 1.2 million last year to 400,000 this year. It also cites an opinion poll showing 60 percent of people oppose Macron’s plans, but that a majority of people favor most of the individual measures. While this may not provide a full picture, it does let us know that the changes aren’t universally despised.

In contrast, The New York Times (which had a balance rating of only 18 percent) doesn’t cite polls or refer to people who favor the reforms. It only mentions that “more moderate unions” that were “not entirely happy with the changes” had “not called on their members to protest,” and were open to negotiations with the government.

(2) Missing data: The outlets include very little about what the changes to the labor code will actually be, and how they differ from the current system. Instead, they include vague descriptions that say the plan will “overhaul,” “shake up” and “weaken” current laws, and that it will “[loosen] the rules that govern how businesses hire and fire staff” (AFP).

The descriptions that are included could lead to more questions than answers. Consider The Times’ only description of the planned change:

“The changes to the labor code would loosen regulations for small companies, make it easier to hire and fire employees, and enable businesses to negotiate certain workplace issues at the company level rather than having to abide by industrywide agreements.”

This reporting might raise questions such as:

How small is a “small company”? To which companies does the reform apply?

How will regulations be “loosened” and how will it be “easier” to hire and fire people? Is there some sort of approval process?

Do businesses have any negotiation powers already? Are there still some items they can’t negotiate (like a minimum wage, time off, or other items)?

What are the “industry-wide agreements” and who determines them? Do the labor unions do this across a whole industry?

You won’t find answers to these questions in The Times’ coverage, but you will find details about the reform in our Raw Data and Context sections.

To sum it up, the focus on the protests and Macron’s approval ratings may bias readers against the planned reform. Additionally, there’s missing information about what the changes actually are. Put these together and what do you get? A negative impression about something the outlets don’t actually explain. This doesn’t foster critical thinking.

Written by Julia Berry López

Edited by Jens Erik Gould