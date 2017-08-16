The Melting Pot Boiled Over

Let's face it.

You have no clue what's really going on in Charlottesville right now. It's because the people that organized and marched in the rally don't know what they are doing there either. All we know is that suddenly there were Middle American white men with Home Depot tiki torches banding together claiming to want to "Take America Back" and save a statue of Robert E Lee.

Where did America go?

As far as I know, America is still right here, brewing with hate, confusion, and turmoil because the very principles that the immigrants that founded the country upon are now in question. Simply because the people questioning forgot that their ancestors were in fact, immigrants.

People not indigenous to the land where they arrived, not privy to the current language currently spoken there. Not understanding of how the land or the climate works, so they had to get acclimated through survival of the fittest. Possibly send back to their home country for other family members to save them, because well, they were coming to this new land to escape a life of persecution and seek a life that would be better for their families.

I digress.

So here we are, taking America back from __ __, and that requires that Confederate statues remain in tact. Idol worshiping pure white Christians want to keep these statues intact to make America great again.

Because statutes of Robert E Lee, a man that lost some of the most important battles of the civil war, makes America this wonderful place to exist. We must keep the memory alive of a man that surrendered some of the top battles to a Union general (the same Union that won the war) and on top of that, a man that rode the fence when it came to race relations in his time. He didn't really want to rock the boat either way and did not believe that a war was the way to fix any of the issue. But he went to war because that was his job, not because he agreed.

And as history verifies, he lost his right to vote and his US citizenship due to treason- as did the other Confederate generals and ranking officials. But as the White nationalists go to march with their anger and Home Depot tiki torches, I'm not sure if they are thinking about that, or if that even matters to them.

As a matter of fact, I'm sure that it doesn't. Because like much of the tension that is race related, the foundation is based in a life that was lived by people none of us living in 2017 personally know, yet it continues to permeate and structure how we deal with one another today.

I mean, let's briefly break this down. Because I don't want to spend too much time on such a hateful group, but we must understand the demon we fight.

White nationalists define whiteness as people hailing from European decent, but it is exclusionary of those of Jewish heritage. So, even though Jewish people have white skin, their religion sets them apart from being considered "white". Yet somehow the definition includes Caucasian lineage from the Indo- Europeans and Indo-Aryans from Central Asian decent as well as Iranian (Persian decent). Basically the peoples indigeneous to Mesopatamia except the Jewish people.

Not them.

Confused much?

Right.

So the definition picks apart the Caucasian race just as the Bible was picked apart and used to serve it's purpose to justify slavery and treating people of color as non-human.

None of it makes sense. Not the definition of whiteness, not the tiki torches, not the march to take America back while saving the statue of Robert E Lee.

But anger and ignorance is rarely rational.

And yet, there is something brewing. It's not new. It's been on the back burner for decades. The melting pot is finally boiling over. Spilling all over the stove. A huge mess to clean up. It's doable, but it will take elbow grease to scrub the scorched food off of the stovetop. Someone left that pot unattended, thinking that it could simmer on its own. Or thinking that Mammy would be there to tend to it.

Totally incorrect.

Usually when I write these pieces I offer a solution. Here, I'm at a loss. It will take a lot to undo centuries of ignorance compounded with violence and anger. An air of violence and anger, peppered with an arrogance and sense of entitlement that consistently makes America the kid that no one wants to play with in the school yard, but no one rocks the boat with because they just would rather avoid the annoying kid altogether. With the current climate (spiritually, astrologically, and environmentally) these kinds of scrimmages will continue to break out. Symptoms of the larger issue as we continue to place a band-aid over a gushing wound.

I do know that centuries of hate have been unearthed. Remember that part in Thriller where the zombies came up from the ground to dance with MJ? Vincent Price narrated about the "Funk of a thousand years"? That's what's happening, how a certain group of Americans are choosing to "Take Back America" and "Make America Great Again".

Change is imminent. We can’t go backward. It’s not an option.

I don't know about you, but I'm not going to be the Mammy in the Master's kitchen cleaning up the burned pot and stew off of the stove.

Pressure just blew the lid off the pot.

We are in for a tumultuous ride, America. Buckle up.

They lied.