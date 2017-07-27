The Merit of Lawyers: Riding and Crashing Electric Bicycles

In the summer, as I prepare to teach the law, I wonder if we need to explain the necessity of the enterprise. All around me nowadays, I hear people who appear reasonable, and some who do not, claim that without law the economy — or society, which they equate with the economy — would function better. We have a tendency, even those of us trained in the law, to caricature lawyers as possessing no merit. Legal argument is dismissed as sophistry, or at best described as a transaction cost burdening business. Yet our ability, individual and collective, to draw lines that are legitimate and accepted is the foundation of a diverse democracy. Were we unable to distinguish among situations, in a manner that is demonstrably both rational and fair, separating behavior between what deserves to be encouraged from that which ought to be discouraged, we would fail to be civilized at all.

Among the common complaints leveled against lawyers, not to mention law professors, is the charge of obfuscation. We are accused of obscuring for our advantage, if not confusing out of utter perversity. Those who crave certainty, including our own clients and students, are frustrated. They insist we be sure, since they will rely on our opinions and repeat them as the truth.

Here is a law school fact pattern, involving electric bicycles, showing how legal reasoning sustains arguments for more than one outcome. Although it is hypothetical, it is realistic (and inspired by a classic debate of more than a half century ago, also turning on how we specific we are about motor vehicles). If you ask me, there is a worthwhile question, but there is no “right” answer. I offer, deliberately, a thought experiment that is easy to identify with (almost all of us are familiar with bicycles, conceptually and practically) but lacking great moral principles to be exercised over (either choice presented below can be implemented). Our ability to acknowledge that there is more than one reasonable position that could be advocated needs to be developed too. It faces constant threat from all quarters.

I have been reading lately about the impressive advances with electric bicycles. They look like bicycles that have bulked up. They have pedals, and the rider continues to exert herself. They by definition are outfitted with electric motors providing varying levels of assistance that exceed the horsepower human muscle can generate. According to the reports, they can be very fast, moving with traffic on crowded city streets, leaving behind anyone sweating on a conventional ten-speed moseying down the sidewalk. They can be so speedy that they are treated, in some jurisdictions, not as bicycles but as motor vehicles, with meaningful consequences to the distinction.

What is significant about these contraptions for public policy purposes is how to classify them: to what regulations will they be subjected if any? If they are akin to a moped or motorcycle, then the user must be licensed. If instead they are taken to be essentially bicycles, then the user can simply hop aboard.

So suppose an accident occurs. That is bound to happen. That is how we, the rest of the community, become concerned, since an injury means medical treatment, which involves costs, and, with or without health insurance, that will affect everyone else. Say one child invites another child to try out this new toy; the latter crashes and suffers harm serious enough to warrant our general attention. The parents of the hurt party allege the incident occurred due to how unusual the machine is, much more powerful than to be expected. The other set of parents insist that there was nothing amiss, except the regrettable recklessness of a child who took excessive risks.

Finally, assume the precedent of the case law (and whatever other applicable source of law, such as a state statute or local regulation) has two lines of authority, one indicating how bicycles are to be regarded, another how moped and motorcycles are to be regarded. They are, as is almost undoubtedly true, not identical. If the standard of care (or parental supervision) depends on which category the two-wheeler is assigned, then you can bet that the families (and their insurance carriers) will fight over semantics. Bicycle, one side wins; motor vehicle, the other side wins.

The challenge is to determine whether the electric bicycle is more like a motor vehicle on the one hand or a conventional bicycle on the other hand. It is likely, as these devices proliferate, that the legislature will decide the matter more conclusively. But even then the members of that body will need to engage in the same analysis, and inevitably another technology will come along that raises a similar dilemma once again. The problem of sorting recurs; e-bikes are not unique. “Motorcycle” can include three-wheeled vehicles, confusing alike customers, the DMV, and law enforcement officials. In the realm of transportation, autonomous cars and hobbyist drones also are, to mix metaphors, neither fish nor fowl. Is the sharing economy a set of informal arrangements among a network of “friends” or commercial transactions, or both or neither?

There might be background rules, default norms, that guide us. In the criminal context, for example, a meta-rule cautions judges to interpret language strictly, applying prohibitions leniently, meaning if there is ambiguity about whether the defendant’s conduct is to be punished then she is to be favored. It becomes more complicated thanks to our federal structure. States are free to be inconsistent from their neighbors.

The point of this exercise is: lawyers, and even more so judges, perform an important role of resolving disputes, and, by so doing, clarifying the principles of self-governance. In the face of ambiguity, with alternative consequences resulting from the path that is chosen, we must entertain arguments. We could imagine alternatives to rule of law, but they are not attractive. We could, and they did in the past and still do elsewhere, leave losses to fall where they may, not offering any possibility of recourse. That lack of a remedy might produce what we also had, and others continue to have, the anarchy of what lawyers euphemistically call “self help,” or what they warned against on the old television show The People’s Court, “taking the law into your own hands,” as in duels and the like.