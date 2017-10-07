The Messy Déjà Vu of Mass Shooters

Mass shootings have an aura of déjà vu about them. There are countless victims, an insidious murderer, and a hunger to understand why they did what they did. Rather than realizing we may not ever understand, we try to categorize. We try to simplify. Either they are religious fanatics or mentally insane.

The most recent instance shows the frailty of this structure. Here we have a murderer who doesn't immediately fill into any category. He's a considerably wealthy sixty-four year old man with no propensity for violence but committed one of the most atrocious mass shootings in modern history. Every new detail we learn is a piece we attempt to puzzle in an amorphous mess. The more we learn, however, the more we realize we likely never will know why the killer did what he did. The fault is our own for having creating categories of terrorists leaving us searching for closure. The reality is there is only one label for the Timothy McVeighs, Omar Mateens, and Stephen Paddocks of the world: killers.

In Islam, murderers are all alike. The Holy Qur'an states, whosoever killed a person...it shall be as if he had killed all mankind." The Qur'an doesn't differentiate on killers because their act is so heinous. We get lost in the countless victims that their stories become blurred. We start to forget their own rich lives, the fact that they lived a life as we are now. The Qur'an recognizes this by showing that the ending of one's person's universe, is like ending the universe for all people.

Indeed, our desire to understand killers isn't entirely vain. Ultimately, the goal of understanding every detail is so that such a heinous deed can prevented in the future. However the means by which our society attempts to get there stifles this goal. It is inevitable that in such an endeavor, an "us versus them" mentality is created. A white and black world of us vs them is muddled when killers can be white, black, or brown.