The Mexican Wall: just one in a long history?

Walls of the sort our President advocates on the southern land border of the United States have an ancient history. While that history does not entirely illuminate our current moment, it may offer some food for thought.

Walls that barricade a people inside date back to the ancient world. Hadrian (Emperor of Rome in the second century) ordered the building of a wall to mark the empire’s northern border in Britain. Stretching the 84 miles from one shore of England to the other, it divided Roman territory from the unconquered north; popularly thought to have been intended to keep barbarians out, Hadrian more likely meant it to convey Roman power and to disavow further expansion in the region. The Great Wall of China, although its beginnings predated Hadrian, received its most sustained building under the Ming dynasty. The Ming rulers envisioned the wall (over 5,000 miles long) keeping their northern neighbors out, after the dynasty gave up on conquering their territory. It was intended to consolidate their own holdings as much as to defend against others.

Later walls were more modest in size and scope. Walled castles served as fortifications that defended the home of a local ruler. In feudal Europe those who lived outside the wall but were dependent on the local lord could come into the castle during wartime to escape attack. Walled cities were similarly defensible, although except in times of war or at night their many gates stood open to allow traders and travelers to come and go. Entry in and out was not vetted as it would be into a quasi-private castle.

The most famous modern wall was of course that dividing sectors of Berlin from 1961 to 1989. This wall arose out of the peculiar postwar settlement that divided the city and the country between erstwhile allies after World War II. With West Berlin sitting in the midst of Soviet-aligned East Germany, the latter’s government decided to contain the interactions between the two realms by building a wall. Although West Berliners could travel into East Berlin or to other regions beyond, the wall kept East Berliners in. Unlike previous examples, then, the Berlin Wall was designed not to keep others out but to hold a population in. Like the Great Wall, it was intended to be a permanent feature of the landscape, blocking access. Unlike other examples, such as walled cities, it was not a protection intended especially for wartime but a constant fact of life until it was torn down after some three decades.

The proposed wall between the U.S. and Mexico compares perhaps most fittingly to the Great Wall of China: it is designed to keep people out, just as the Ming’s wall was intended to do (and unlike Berlin’s wall). Not a mere wartime expedient like a castle or city wall, its advocates envision it as permanent.

Walls have not, until recently, held a large part in the landscape of the United States. Its cities were all built after the era of the walled city. The American attitude toward the Berlin Wall was always dismissive, and many conservative Americans today take it as an article of faith that their hero Ronald Reagan was instrumental to the decision to dismantle it.

Walls have become more important in recent decades, with the rise of fortress architecture in our cities and gated community in our suburbs. In the former example, a high rise is most easily accessed via a gated, underground parking and foot traffic into the building is discouraged. In the latter case, access to a wealthy residential neighborhood is monitored in order to keep non-residents out. On some level, Trump’s wall fits with the gated community concept: poor people are not welcomed in those communities, and like Trayvon Martin, brown people might be shot if they venture into them even with good cause.