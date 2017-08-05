A loud thud was heard in the Oval Office today as Trump’s 100 (centipede) shoes simultaneously dropped, after learning, Special Counsel Mueller impaneled a grand jury in federal court in Washington in his Russia investigation. Apparently it’s not a “witch hunt” anymore.

Numbers don’t lie. President Donald Trump plunged to a new low as American voters disapproved 61 - 33 percent of the job he is doing, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. When asked for a statement WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called it "Fake news, incorrect and misinformed.”

In a related story, President Trump announced that he’s creating a new department in the WH. It will be called “The Ministry of Truth.” Snickers and titters were heard throughout the WH Press Briefing Room from journalists, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement.

The Offices of Government Ethics and The State Department have been closed to make way for the new Ministry of Truth. Stephen “didn’t mean to startle you” Miller, the enigmatic national policy director, is expected to be named Minister of Truth within the next few days !

The new Minister of Truth claimed on Sunday Feb 12th 2017 that "The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, regarding people being registered in more than one state, dead people voting, and non-citizens being registered to vote.” “I'm prepared to go on any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it and say the President of the United States is correct 100 percent." Stephen Colbert challenged his assertion and proposed a date of February 14, 2017 for the Minister to appear on The Late Show. Miller did not show up !

Rex Tillerson, has left his job as Secretary of State and has rejoined Exxon, not as CEO, as that job is now filled by Darren Woods, but in an entry level position pumping gas at the Mobil Exxon Quik Pik store out on Highway 50 just west of Washington. Mr. Tillerson’s starting salary will be Virginia’s minimum wage $7.25 ph.

Steve Bannon has been asked to step up his narrative on lies and dissembling, as The Minister of Ignorance in the newly created Ministry of Stupidity. In his new position he’s tasked with leaking more freely in order to accommodate the explosion of prevarication that the WH is expecting over the next few months. Sebastian Gorka, a former editor for the far-right media outlet Breitbart News and a friend of Stephen Bannon, was named Deputy Minister of Amnesia.

Anthony Scaramucci, the recently fired WH Press Secretary, was duped by a prankster pretending to be Reince Priebus with whom Scaramucci engaged in a back and forth war of words. The prankster, whose twitter feed is @sinon_reborn, taunted Scaramucci by saying “You’re well suited to your zero dollar pay scale”, and called him “breathtakingly hypocritical.” Cowed, Mr Scaramucchi was last seen riding his banana bike home on the Long Island Expressway. And speaking of being cowed............

Tensions flared between the “Milk” people in “lactose” free regions of Australia, spokesman for PM Martin Turnbull said in a statement after Donald Trump drew attention to their plight in a telephone conversation. Police were called out in Sydney when riots between Milk People, Bananas, Nuts and Vanilla Ice Cream were squashed. Clean up took unusually long, as the pavements were licked clean, after which everyone had a long nap.The uprising has been called “the Sydney Banana split riots of ‘17.” Live video from the riots

In other fake news, White House counsel Kelly-Anne Conway, was dis-invited to speak to young republicans at the Shoreham Hotel in Northwest DC in November as the committee felt her audience might be turned off by Ms. Conway's lies and might be encouraged to jump ship and head over to the DNC for sympathy, a cuppa tea and a biscuit. A spokesman for the WH was caught hiding in the Rose Garden mumbling “Fake news, Fake news. The fact that Kelly Anne Conway offers nothing to the conversation contributed to the committee’s decision.

A fruit salad of crazy exchange, between Mr Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto turned nasty on Thursday when Trump accused Peña Nieto of being a “tough hombre,” mistaking him for one of “the tough hombres driving the Mexican drug trade. In response, President Peña Nieto who earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Law from Panamerican University and speaks 7 languages fluently, gave Donald the tongue lashing of his life in Portuguese, Greek, Italian and English, leaving Trump begging for mercy from this bilingual articulate assault on him, a chiding the likes of which he’d never before endured. A sobbing, sniveling Trump was last heard bleating, “I’ll never mention building the wall again,” as he re-tweeted (uh.. retreated) to Laredo TX.

Numbers don’t lie.The real truth. President Trump won the presidency with only 19 percent of the overall population. While Trump won solidly in terms of the electoral college, he won with a small minority of the eligible voter population. Out of 231,556,000 eligible voters 111,907,000 did not vote for either candidate.

America needs to get the vote out in 2018. No matter where ones political persuasion lies, it is vital for all Americans of voting age to vote, in order that this debacle of democracy never happens again.

Drawing by Tim B Angry Trump