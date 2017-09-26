The Misplaced Anger Against Kaepernick’s Protest

Last week, 45’s speech to a crowd of his some of his loyalist supporters in one of this country’s most racist states, Alabama empowered him to say some of his most outlandish remarks to date. Granted, although he has quite a history of embarrassing and insulting almost anyone with common sense, but suggesting NFL players who choose to exercise their Constitutional right to protest the gross and unaccountable mistreatment of Black people, particularly by law enforcement officers should be fired and then calling their mother’s SOB’s, takes the cake.

The only good thing that has come from Trump is the unparalleled support he inadvertently garnered on Kaepernick’s behalf from some people who before last Friday paid little attention to the real reason that Kaepernick is not signed with a team this season is because he undoubtedly is being punished for calling a spade, a spade.

There were many NFL players, coaches, and owners who knelt or stood arm in arm with teammates over the weekend who before last Friday’s speech could have cared less that Kaepernick did not have a job or more importantly, the reason for his protest. Yet something about Trump’s mockery of players right to protest and calling their mother’s SOB’s finally struck a chord with people who before now had been tone deaf!

For the record, if you or someone you know is angry about Kaepernick and his inspiration to other athletes to kneel during the National Anthem bothers you, you are ignorant about America’s racist history. You are part of the problem and the reason for the undercurrent of racial hatred that blinds you from seeing any viewpoints except your own.

THIS PROTEST IS NOT ABOUT THE FLAG!

It is about the country’s misplaced anger because they are unable to feel any degree of empathy or compassion for anyone who is not White no matter how young, innocent or Black they are. It is White America’s inability and reluctance to put themselves in a Black person’s shoes and allow themselves to feel what it might be like to experience racial hatred, blatant miscarriages of justices, and gross inequality all day, every day, especially from law enforcement and the legal system.

For the small few, who can empathize with Black people and understand the reason for the protest and rights of individuals to do it, God Bless You.

From my perspective, Kaepernick and I are cut from the same cloth. Like Kaepernick, I stood alone in a fight against the Girl Scouts through four jurisdictions for the sake of justice. Although my own children were the catalyst, I stood for any and every girl who was not White and was subject to discrimination.

Therefore, I feel I have earned the right to say, when you see someone with enough courage and conviction to stand tall for justice at all cost, you need to get off your butt and stand with them. It is most likely a fight they have chosen to take on that benefits others more than themselves.