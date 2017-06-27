The Money Coach Receives University’s Highest Academic Honor

According to the Reverend Dr. Diane Moore-Eubanks, JD Ph.D. OEA, President of Global Oved Dei Seminary & University, “While we had to choose from a vast and extraordinary group of people, we are elated about our selection, Cozette M. White and we are excited to present this award to this very deserving individual. Cozette is a visionary and has made a meaningful, profound impact in her sectors, and we are pleased to acknowledge her and give her the university’s highest honor.” Ms. White will travel across the country from Southern, CA to Oxon Hill, MD to receive this great honor. A few short months ago White was awarded the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by President Barack Obama. Cozette M. White is blazing trails throughout the U.S., and I am sure the world is just a few steps ahead.

So, who is Cozette M. White? In short, she is a mother, a sister, and friend. She is a successful business owner, a cherished colleague, and the financial voice of hope for her clients. Affectionately known as The Money Coach, White helps entrepreneurs and organizations develop solutions that fuel business growth and transform products into accelerating profits. Her advice has been called upon by ABC and FOX television stations. She has been featured on the numerous radio shows, a recurring voice to millions making regular appearances in various national media outlets, including Black Enterprise, Forbes, Women of Wealth, Upscale, The Huffington Post, and countless newspapers across the country. Women of Wealth Magazine dubbed White, “Wealth Builders Extraordinaire.” These are just a few of White’s achievements that caught the attention of the Global Oved Dei Seminary & University’s Chancellor, Reverend Dr. Diane Moore-Eubanks.

So, let’s talk a little but about what an honorary doctorate means? Schools, both public and private, recognize individuals who make notable contributions to society by awarding them honorary doctorate degrees. Distinguished philanthropists, musicians, politicians, authors, and scientists often receive acknowledgment for their exemplary accomplishments and achievements that serve a greater good. Somewhere right there amid the distinguished, exemplary and service to the greater good, you will find Cozette showing up in the lives of the people who need her the most. To appreciate the space that is occupied by this woman you must first recognize the importance of financial literacy in terms of teaching and creating next generation wealth.

You may be wondering if I interviewed Cozette to prepare this article, or have had the pleasure of watching her move about the earth walking in her purpose – how do I know that this woman IS whom I am declaring she is? I am so glad you asked! Just about three years ago to the date, Cozette and I met at a conference in Atlanta, GA, that was hosted by the lovely Patrice Cunningham Washington (you may know her from the Steve Harvey Morning show as the financial expert), titled The W.I.N. Conference. In a simply divine of God, she and I came to know and support one another alongside several other fabulous women of action and faith. So, I had no need of an interview Cozette to compose this article, as I have had a front row seat as Cozette has danced across life’s stage being a light in an often dark area among people - MONEY!

Let me share with you one of my absolute favorite pieces of wisdom she has gifted the world, an article in Black Enterprise Magazine – Infinity Wealth Circles Choir Chart System. Not many people have taken on the task of teaching the parents how to teach the children (train up a child…) how to manage money and understand finances in general. I know for sure that if I had had someone to teach me anything about money as a child, I do mean anything other than how to spend it, I would have known to save some, give some, invest some – but I did not have a clue! I am standing at the top of the mountain, shouting from the top of my lungs “Dr. White we need your gifts – our community, our world!” Anyone that has the wisdom to create knowledge for children deserves to be honored. I appreciate you Cozette!

It is an amazing accomplishment when your reasonable service to all amounts to the highest honor given by an organization or institution. When someone taps you on the shoulder and says, “Hey that thing to you do, those words that you speak, those lessons that you teach, have been such a blessing to humanity and have changed the lives of so many – recognized that your works amount to the skill level of a doctor.” AMAZING! “Your everyday, natural wisdom, learned knowledge and life experience is a dissertation!” Well in essence that is exactly what Reverend Dr. Diane Moore-Eubanks, JD Ph.D. OEA, President of Global Oved Dei Seminary & University, has said to Cozette M. White. So, on July 3, 2017, in Oxon Hill, MD, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the honor of doctorate degree Honoris Causa will be laid upon Cozette M. White. This ceremony will be witnessed by many esteemed members of the nation’s business, religious, and social community.

In her word, Cozette says, “GODSU's aim is to foster universal unity between human beings seeking spiritual and utilitarian education from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds using our educational global delivery systems to reach every continent. The University is devoted to deepening the Spiritual, Not-for-Profit and Entrepreneurial training of its students through intense scriptural and historical studies and I am deeply humbled to receive this prestigious honor."

The moral of the story is quite simple – go about the earth doing that thing that you are called to do, being the absolute best YOU that you can be at every given moment. Give your gifts and talents, share your wisdom and be open to the possibility that you can do anything. I have never heard Cozette give mention to working towards a Doctorate degree; I suppose she was working towards unknowingly by simply being great with the gifts that God Himself has given her. So, congratulations my dear sister-friend, Dr. Cozette M. White!