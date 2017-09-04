'The Moral Bankruptcy of America' - A DREAMer's Realization of his Political Nightmare

Few things this Administration has done in office have stung as hard as Trumps initial electoral victory back in November, but the reported cancellation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, popularly known as DACA, comes close. Frankly, the decision is cruel. Politicians of all stripes know that the American immigration system is broken and that the human cost of the broken system is enormous. DACA is by no means a permanent fix, but by shielding those who were involuntarily brought to the United States as children from deportation, it does mitigate the most heinous effects of outdated immigration policy.

The proposed policy change is understandably terrifying for those who would lose this protected status - so much so that many are anticipating that they will need to go back into the shadows to avoid deportation. One DREAMer, in an effort to show the human cost of DACA cancelation, shared his story with me. While unable to comfortably divulge his own name and publish a piece on his own, the world needs to hear his story and the stories like his. This is his American story.

Five years ago, I volunteered my personal information to the federal government in exchange for the right to have a driver’s license, Social Security Number, and a worker’s permit. I didn’t realize back then, but despite having lived in this country since I was less than a year old and having done everything right, I had to enroll in DACA in order to have the same basic rights as my friends. While not a perfect fix, for the last five years DACA has allowed me to be a functional member of my community. Tomorrow, President Trump is expected to end the program, fulfilling a campaign promise and one of my worst fears since an unthinkable election night. Words cannot fully embody the apprehension, fear, and confusion that over 800,000 DREAMers and I are feeling as we are faced with an uncertain future in the only country many of us have ever known.

Like the majority of undocumented immigrants in the United States, I arrived by airplane, documented. I was a dependent on my father’s different visas while he pursued his MBA and then a banking career in Miami. Admittedly the life my parents left in Brazil, my country of birth, was not one of hardship: instead, it was one of immense privilege. My parents left it all behind because they simply wanted, much like every other immigrant, a chance at the American Dream—especially the promise of better education for my American-born sister and me. When I was six years old, a series of mistakes from an intern at our immigration lawyer’s firm saw my family and me overstay our visas by less than a week: suddenly we were undocumented, with no options for reentry to the United States if we left. I grew up completely unaware of my status, under the impression I just had visa problems. It was only when I applied for college did I understand the extent of my situation

I, like many other DREAMers am American in every way except in citizenship. Knowing I was a second-class citizen, I was raised to work twice as hard as my schoolmates and instructed to stay out of trouble: any brush with the law threatened deportation and an abrupt end to a hard-fought American Dream. My mom taught me how to read from an early age because she feared my classmates would look down on me as an immigrant. Every night, I traced the simple Dr. Seuss rhymes she read aloud in accented English. What began as reading for survival developed into an infatuation with the English language. Throughout elementary and middle school, my accent and lisp persisted—but so did my love of books. As a high school student, I began winning awards for my op-eds in the school newspaper and for my essays in local and state competitions; as a senior in high school, I was recognized as the best English student in my school district, one of the largest in the country.

DACA has helped me enormously through college. At the University of Chicago, where I am currently an undergraduate I have been able to work multiple jobs, often at the same time, allowing me to support myself through college. During my freshman year I maintained a 3.7 GPA; I concluded my sophomore year with a 3.8 and also received a managerial promotion at my campus job. Without DACA, I would not have been unable to work my start-up job in tech; I would not have been able to accept the arts grants for my fiction; I would not have pursued history research; and I definitely would not have worked a campus job.

Like my fellow DREAMers, my story has been made possible through my parents’ hardship. My mother—who drove me to all my violin lessons as a child, who took meticulous notes and attended every concert from Suzuki school recitals at nursing homes to Carnegie Hall—is unable to work or drive in this country. When her father was diagnosed with stomach cancer back in Brazil, she was unable to visit him—she, and us by extension, could not even attend his funeral after he passed away. Meanwhile, my father has dealt with profiling and harassment from both the Coast Guard and ICE merely for having a temporary driver’s license. For a decade and a half, they have not visited the country in which they were raised and left behind, where the entirety of their families live—a beautiful country I remember only fragments of since I lasted visited as a six-year-old.

Many other DREAMers—whether they arrived here legally or fled from poverty, drug violence, crime, and hunger—also cannot remember a life before entering the United States. Whether we arrived here documented or not, penniless or not, or became undocumented by accident or not, is irrelevant: we come from a variety of backgrounds and countries and circumstances, united by a shared dream and values. We speak English, we follow American laws, we pay taxes, we work for Fortune 500 companies, we attend college, we take advantage of every opportunity given to us and above all, we want only to be recognized as Americans. We, undocumented and DREAMers alike, embody the family and business values Republicans love to prattle on about: lower divorce rates and lower crime rates, but also higher rates of starting small business.

We are not rapists and we are not criminals — we are humans, and we are playing our part in making America great because we, like our parents, believe America is great. We maintain that America is great and can be better despite pushback from a hateful but vocal minority of Americans that sees us as parasites. Since elementary school, I have listened to classmates asking how tall the border fence was; I have been mocked for an accent I no longer have. These have been minor inconveniences that have given me thicker skin: instead, I worry for my parents and for the young immigrants I have never met, who are terrified attend public school or visit storm shelters because of the persistent threat of forcible deportation.

Nevertheless, I do not demand pity: I personally refuse to see myself as a victim of a broken immigration system. Instead, I, and the DREAMers at large, ask for sympathy, understanding, and political agency from others, despite our constant need to prove our societal and economic merits. Trump’s cancellation of DACA, beyond its harmful forecasted economic consequences, is an egregious and all-too-familiar display of moral bankruptcy:. it takes enormous hypocrisy to target so-called “illegals” whose only crime, entering the country illegally, is a misdemeanor far less serious than the various instances of fraud and sexual assault that President Trump has confessed to. DREAMers came out of the shadows to earn a place in American society and temporary protection as well as a chance to fix the toxic perceptions of undocumented immigrants; we gave over our addresses and personal information to the government, which can now be used against us. The revocation of DACA, should Congress not introduce legislation to remediate its damage, seriously endangers the wellbeing and futures of the most sympathetic group of undocumented immigrants.

I urge my fellow DREAMers and anyone concerned with our wellbeing and futures to reach out to our local representatives and put pressure on Congress to roll out a legislative fix. DACA was always a deferral and its permanence was taken for granted. But if there is one silver lining to the heartbreak accompanying DACA’s cancellation, it is the possibility—finally—of a legislated pathway to citizenship for DREAMers. Such an action is impossible with silence. With the overwhelming support and outrage of the public, we must make our voices heard in that indignant chorus. We must continue to oppose white supremacy and xenophobia and fight for citizenship for our parents as well, who were unable to receive DACA or DAPA, Obama’s blocked extension of DACA privileges to parents.