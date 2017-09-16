Barack Obama was the last and best of the great stalking horses. He was like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, each a — to most citizens at least — beautiful creature beguiling our eyes, keeping us calm as great danger...in our case global corporations...closed in.

After his time as president, corporations gave Obama $400,000 speaking fees mostly for having held blacks, women and other Progressives spellbound and in check for eight years. He wasn’t the only president to perform that function, simply the most brilliant at it.

For Obama’s first four years, I for one was starry-eyed and therefore helped to give him a second chance at us. As Citibank chose his cabinet and Wall Street not Main Street was bailed out at our expense and global corporations not the people recovered, and tax assistance was sluiced to billionaires not to a shot up country, under Obama for a decade, no real challenge was mounted to White Supremacists in police forces, to mass incarceration, to private prisons renting chained U.S. people out to other corporations, to militarized police forces shooting unarmed people in the back, and he did nothing about poisoned water in Flint Michigan and West Virginia and Standing Rock in the Dakotas, and meanwhile waged seven unprovoked wars in the Middle East, his bombs raining down with our names on them.

Charles Keener says, “Recall Obama’s range of smooth. His statement in the wake of yet another murder of a black man. About Trayvon Martin. That Trayvon could have been his son. Obama become teary. Nice touch. This is the preference, smooth and articulate. As Black Agenda Report’s Glen Ford said, ‘Obama wasn’t the lesser evil. Obama was the more effective evil.”

Presidents you see are not horses, though something sure as hell has got them by the reins. Presidents know what they’re doing, how they’re being used. We Progressives meanwhile are 66% of the population. They hoped we wouldn’t wake up, the stalkers. Except a core of us have awakened, are “woke”....

We see two old political parties -- nothing more than dwindling private clubs, yet making our decisions behind their closed doors, operating on public funding, writing our laws and choosing the presidential nominees, telling US, THE CITIZENS, that we may chose between only whatever two global corporate horrors they offer us. Two old political parties knowingly acting as blinds for financial entities eager to suck us down to the marrow.