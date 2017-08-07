The Mosaic of CP
To those of you who believe in the circle of life having CP is like building A mosaic with small delicate puzzle pieces mean if you drop one Braking and in the process of falling to the ground
The music of CP is less about having Cp but dealing with building a beautiful mosaic of the life
of a higher power has gifted me with the gift of city now I just have to build the pieces on top of the foundation of CP Just like Beautiful mosaic piece of artwork putting it together piece by piece that's what dealing with when having CP some days you shatter there are days you work 100% but all in all they make a beautiful mosaic
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS