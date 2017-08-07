The Mosaic of CP

To those of you who believe in the circle of life having CP is like building A mosaic with small delicate puzzle pieces mean if you drop one Braking and in the process of falling to the ground

of a higher power has gifted me with the gift of city now I just have to build the pieces on top of the foundation of CP Just like Beautiful mosaic piece of artwork putting it together piece by piece that's what dealing with when having CP some days you shatter there are days you work 100% but all in all they make a beautiful mosaic