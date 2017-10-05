The Most Anticipated Panels At NYCC 2017

New York Comic Con is upon us. And there are so many exciting things happening. But the panels are the major things that attract people to go to these cons. So let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated panels happening at NYCC.

BBC America Presents: Peter Capaldi Spotlight:

This panel is Friday, and this will be attracting all of the Doctor Who fans. As it was announced this past summer, Peter Capaldi’s final Doctor Who episode is this year’s Christmas special, Twice Upon A Time. This panel is going to be a q and a panel, so all of the fan’s burning questions will get answered.

Smosh Games Returns to NYCC!:

For the first time since 2015, Smosh Games has returned to NYCC. Their panel is being hosted by Smosh Games Creative Director Matt Raub, and their 2 newest cast members Damien Haas and Boze, so this will be amazing.

Freeform’s Super Sci-Fi Q&A Panel with Shadowhunters and Beyond:

Ok now for people like me who are massive fans of Shadowhunters and Beyond, this panel will be an amazing one. So many questions will be answered at this panel and I know the cast of both shows will be there so lots of fun stuff will be happening.

Scott Snyder Spotlight:

Scott Snyder cannot be stopped! Coming off his celebrated run on DC Comics' Batman, he's taking on the Caped Crusader once again with BATMAN DARK KNIGHTS METAL! This new event has sold over 300,000 copies with artist partner Greg Capullo! Come hear him talk about the creation of the dark multi verse.