The Most Dangerous Celeb of 2017 Is NOT Who You’d Expect

Who is this year’s Most Dangerous Celebrity? Wait for it… Wait…

Keep waiting—because I want to tell you what I am talking about first. Stay with me for 30 seconds.

There is an annual study done by McAfee, the cybersecurity company, that unveils the world’s most dangerous celebs. When I talk about this, most people look at me with intrigue…and confusion. The first question always asked: “What does that mean?” Well, the reality is that cybercriminals take advantage of some of the most popular search terms—celebrity names—to get web surfers to visit sites that have malware on them. By getting you to click, they can infiltrate your computer with malicious software—without you ever knowing it. Once they’re in, they can log your keystrokes and steal passwords, and even hold you for ransom with things like your pictures or confidential information.

Celebs who make the Most Dangerous list are ones who most often lead you to risky websites when you search for their name. Now, on to the scoop. Let me give you some clues.

Hint one—this person comes from an industry that’s seen a great amount of disruption in the last decade. This industry used to sell their product direct to the consumer. Now, consumers (for the most part) expect it for free. And one more clue on this: their product improves our health in more ways than one when you LISTEN to it.

Music? Yes, indeed. You are so good. Now, for another.

Hint two—a person of the same gender as last year’s Most Dangerous Celebrity holds the #1 spot for 2017. Do you remember who that was?

Hint three—this person found fame while singing at a bookstore in Canada. Today, she’s sold over 40 million albums. She’s pretty much a badass.

Enough of that. If you’re a genius, you already guessed Avril Lavigne.

What’s so interesting about this year’s study is that the top 10 are musicians. Every other year, it’s been a mix of musicians and actors. A first-timer on the Most Dangerous List (and one of my faves) holds the number two spot: Bruno Mars. And, never to be outdone, my absolute favorite artist in the world also made the list: Beyoncé. She rounds out the list at number 10, but I think this is one time Queen Bey is OK missing the top spot.

The Most Dangerous study emphasizes the fact that hackers know we love some hit music and cool videos. They also know we prioritize convenience and speed over our own security. My advice: don’t be that person. Instead, when browsing the net, do a few simple things to stay safe.

One, use a security tool that tells you what sites are safe and which ones are risky. There are many of them out there for free. When you click on a site, if it’s dangerous, a warning will pop up and encourage you not to continue.

Two, use security software that protects all your devices, including your tablet, phone and laptop. So many people think they only need to protect their laptops, but in fact, you need protection on your mobile devices, too. Sadly, many apps have malware in them and once downloaded, they can corrupt your device. This is an increasingly common way hackers are getting your information.

Three, if you’re searching the web and you’re not at home, be extra careful. Public WiFi is truly dangerous. It’s an open network—so consider everything you search and enter to be public knowledge. On top of that, the hotspot you use to connect could be malicious itself. You could be connected to a hacker’s network who is looking for careless people. Or, you might be connecting to a legit business’ WiFi that’s been infected. My advice: don’t do online banking, shopping, or share sensitive information on a non-secure internet connection. If you find you’re often tempted to use a public hotspot, check into getting a Virtual Private Network that can add a layer of security to your connection.