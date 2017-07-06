The Most Important Election You’ve Probably Never Voted In

Imagine a world where one person — usually a white man — was given the power to decide the fate of every single person arrested in their district. After arrest, they would choose whether or not to charge someone with a crime, and if so, what crime. They would decide whether or not to offer a plea deal, they would decide which evidence is of material importance if the case goes to trial, and they would decide who will sit on the jury. They would hold all of the cards, and they alone would decide when to deal them out. Now imagine that this person was elected by the American people. Now stop imagining, because this is the reality of the American prosecutor. So why — when the stakes are so high — aren’t people voting in District Attorney races?

The prosecutor is, arguably, the most powerful job in the US. A District Attorney’s pronouncements can cast the lives of individuals and entire communities into turmoil, and we are the only country on earth to elect them. The result of this democratic process? Today, 95% of elected prosecutors are white men. Voter turnout for prosecutorial elections is incredibly low, and the choice of candidate usually isn’t too hard: one study found that 84% of prosecutors run unopposed.

The dearth of voter turnout in DA elections enshrines our collectively defeatist attitude about who gets in trouble in America. Did your DA choose not to charge a police officer who murdered a civilian? Did they encourage evidence suppression in a trial they needed to win? Are they arresting a disproportionate percentage of minorities for minor drug crimes? If we don’t vote, we are all relinquishing the one stage at which a DA can be held accountable – by anyone – for the next four years.

Prosecutor’s jobs aren’t easy. They work for the government, but are also expected to be neutral players who are seeking justice. They are expected to transcend their human biases and limitations and become something of an automaton of the justice system, imbued with the ability to doggedly pursue criminals in the name of public safety while not letting that zealousness lead them to pursue the wrong person or impose unfairly harsh sentences. They’re tasked with not letting the guilty escape, nor letting the innocent suffer. In short, their job is impossible to do perfectly. But this doesn’t change or minimize the fact that many prosecutors have doggedly pursued convictions with shaky evidence, blinded by their pursuit of career advancement or re-election. There’s a demonstrable link between the severity of sentences handed down by prosecutors and where they are in their terms; one study found prosecutors were 15% more likely to take a case to trial rather than offer a plea deal in the year before they run for re-election.

These elections need to matter. It’s hard to overstate the significance of prosecutors’ roles, especially in the fight for a more fair and equitable criminal justice system. District Attorney races deserve as much attention and necessitate the same organizing efforts as the Midterms.

The defeats of Anita Alvarez, the state’s attorney of Cook County, Illinois, and Tim McGinty, county prosecutor of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, came after their lackluster investigations into police shootings of civilians ignited rage from Black Lives Matter activists in 2016. Their defeats are cause for great optimism, but in order to truly reform the criminal justice system this momentum must be sustained.