The Most Important Part of Parenting is Saying “I’m Sorry”

Even children need to be told I’m sorry.

Every morning, around 6:30 am, my 4 year old son wakes up with the energy of, well a 4 year old. He climbs down from his bed and scurries to mine and our day begins. I try to convince him to watch videos on my phone so that I can squeeze out 20 more minutes of strained rest while he tosses and turns and jumps and snatches all of the covers off of my body. After 15 minutes, I’m totally over the attempt to rest and get up to make him breakfast and get ready to head out the door. For the next hour, I feed him and get him dressed. I shout from the kitchen for him to put on his shoes. I shout again for him to take them off and put them on again as they are on the wrong feet. I shout again because he keeps opening the front door, exposing my messy living room to my very interested neighbors. I shout again because he is 4 and following instructions just don’t come that easy when you are that age. I say “Why aren’t you listening to mommy! Follow my instructions, sit down, or your toys are going in the trash” or the harshest thing I can think of to make him follow my orders. With his hands on his hips and a pout on his face, he looks me in the eyes and shouts back, “You are a mean mommy. You are not nice to me”.

Courtesy of Latifah Miles

I know how over dramatic young kids can be, of course. Their favorite sock being lost is like the adults equivalent to losing your debit card. But, that doesn’t mean that I haven’t truly hurt his feelings. Aside from the pain in his words, the hurt is all over his face. His bottom lip is quivering, his head is hanging low, and a few tears are beginning to gather and fall from the corners of his eyes. Damn. My job as mommy to a young child is not to hurt his feelings. I wish I could say this has happened once and it’s never happened again. I wish I could say that my patience grew exponentially after that and I never over did it on the shouting again. I wish I could say that I was like those social media moms that look like they only speak in the most gentle of whispers to their perfectly behaved, angelic children.

Courtesy of Latifah Miles

Now that my son is almost 5, I am thinking back on our journey of mother and son these last few years. The times that I’ve overreacted, yelled entirely too much, and went overboard for things that he can’t help but do because he’s a child. The most important thing I’ve learned about parenting these last 5 years is that my child deserves apologies as much as anyone else. As a parent, especially to a very young child, it can be easy to forget that young children have emotions, insecurities, and can be hurt by the things we say or do. While they are resilient, our words can cause serious damage to their self esteem, sense of who they are, and their ability to simply be happy children. Shouting, yelling, and overreacting verbally can cause anxiety and aggressiveness in children as they grow up which is not something that I want. I am human, like other parents, and I mess up sometimes. While apologizing doesn’t wipe away the yelling and shouting, it does show my child by example the importance of taking responsibility for your actions when you’ve made a regrettable mistake. And, like any good apology, I try to alter my future response so that I don’t have to apologize repeatedly for the same action.