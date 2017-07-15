The Most Important Path To Success Lies Within You

It’s amazing how many people want success in their lives yet fail to see just how much “success” is already a part of it.

This will look like many different things to people. For instance, success can appear as material wealth or finally getting that special someone in your life. It can also look like making peace with your past, having an ability to travel around the world or even to the beach, or overcoming health-related issues.

Getting to your own measurement of success, though, simply lies within one place.

You.

Now there are many men and women who are incredibly successful in their chosen fields. Some are even adept at taking their talents and multiplying different places and niches where they can become successful.

Yet every one of them has had to overcome those nagging doubts and fears which are so crippling within the mind.

In fact, I dare say some of these still appear – the “I’m not good enough” or “I’ll forget about my dreams” messages. There are so many, yet these thoughts can rob people from actually getting out into the world and taking a chance.

Consider what it takes to be successful: time, energy, effort, intention, a willingness to learn, humility, sacrifice, and so on.

Another thing to consider is when people look at others as “overnight successes.” Look, unless you hit the magic lottery ticket and can turn it into a wave of media attention, then there is a LOT more to success.

You want overnight? Try UPS or Federal Express.

* * *

There is a crucial point, though, around embracing success in your life.

It starts with a singular question and answer.

“Do I want to be successful in my chosen field?” Then there’s a yes or no which follows. To be clear, the only person who can actually – in the long run – make a decision on what you do in your life is you.

How you go about it, what you seek to accomplish, where you live in order to get it all done…those are factors which only you can determine.

You can bet there are many successful people who have “pivoted” at different times along their journeys. What made them “pivot?” Maybe they saw their path was not becoming as clear as they had hoped. Maybe they saw the writing on the wall that their own path was actually a dead-end street.

The process of developing repetitive success within your life is one which can be copied from others. It also, though, will call upon all of your internal resources – your mind, heart, and soul – to lead you into a personal promised land of abundance and prosperity.

There can be no two ways about it. You are the determining factor around your own level of success. Is it a good thing to form alliances and be a part of mastermind groups? Indeed. Allowing yourself to connect with like-minded individuals, all seeking to reach a higher level of success in their lives, is a thrill ride.

* * *

None of us ever knows when our time being alive will end. Success is defined by different people along different roads. If you are in sales, then how many items or programs you and your team sold can be a measuring stick of success. If you are a writer, then how many people will take a look at your own creative endeavors and like them is a way to measure it.

Our thought processes can betray us at times because you and I put so much faith in them. A few years ago after losing a job due to company cuts, I made a decision to move to Phoenix for a bit and find work out there. I really thought about all of the consequences and even checked in with a couple of trusted people. The ultimate decision lay with me, though. My “best thinking” got me out there, yet it turned into a nightmare. Do I give myself a dunce cap for going out there, or an “attaboy” for taking the risk? Probably both. Again, though, the choice to go out there was between my two ears.

Everybody loves to succeed and nobody loves to fail. Sage evidence and words, though, in today’s marketplace talk about “failing fast” and learning from those failures. Well, if that’s the case, then I can raise my hand and say I’ve had to learn from a lot of failure personally. In fact, I still am.

Let’s return to the original premise: that the most important path to success lies within you. It really does because you hold the cards in your hand. Imagine sitting around a poker table in Las Vegas and you end up with a sweet hand. What do you do now? You have choices on how to play your hand against those other people at the table. What to do … what to do. Well, you have your own mind and knowledge about poker to use. So, any decision on your hand comes down to y-o-u.

Just like seeking success in any part of your life and business.

The way one person views success will differ across the board, and that’s OK. Addicts learn about the power of staying sober simply one day at a time. Entrepreneurs learn about the value of taking actions and healthy risks on a step-by-step basis. Moms see their children walk for the first time and feel overwhelmed with great joy.

What does success look like in your world today? Get a good picture of it and set forth your own course. There is plenty of help available, and you can even bring others along for the ride.

Success is really a beautiful result from taking baby steps.