The Most Important Step Feminist Men Can Take Today

Dear Men,

We women are heartened to see so many of you embrace the feminist moniker in 2017. Thank you for being here. Now that you pounded the pavement in the Women’s March, and have worn in your #feminist T-shirt to comfortable softness, you may be wondering what concrete steps you can take to continue the fight. Fortunately, the most important step you can take is exceedingly simple:

Put your money – specifically your salary information – where your mouth is. Tell your female colleagues, particularly women of color, how you are compensated and the process by which that decision was reached. You can do this directly or by creating and disseminating an anonymous shared document.

You have likely heard the statistics about gendered pay inequity. In 2017, Asian women earn 87% of what white men earn, white women earn 82%, and Black and Hispanic women earn a shocking 58%. The gap is narrower for young women but still exists. In 1980, women under 34 earned 67% of their male counterparts, compared with 90% in 2015. The pay gap also shrinks if one controls for factors like education, industry, specialization, and hours worked, but still persists.

Gendered salary inequity hurts all of us. Aside from the moral problems with paying one group less for the same work, salary inequity has political implications that affect men. You will continue to have the role of provider imposed upon you in ways subtle and overt as long as the system values your work more than women’s. Those expectations play out in terms of attitudes about paternity leave, work/life balance for men, and even who should pay on first dates. And until women earn equal pay for the equal work, they will not have equal socioeconomic power to affect policy change. MLK Jr made the connection in 1967 between earning power and political power in America and it holds just as true today. Feminist policy objectives like economic justice, constitutional equality, reproductive rights and accessible healthcare are less likely to get traction when the majority of their proponents lack socioeconomic power that speaks in DC.

You may be wondering how sharing your salary information within your organization and communities of women can help. People being paid inequitably can’t advocate for themselves or for change if they aren’t aware of the problem. Unless they work for public institutions that are required to post salaries, such as public universities or the military, women are unlikely to know how much they make – or don’t – compared to colleagues. Companies have no incentive to disclose and, in many cases, go to great lengths to keep salary information secret. It was only through employees voluntarily shared salary information or Department of Labor investigations that inequities at Google and State Street recently came to light. Despite advocates like myself advising companies to voluntarily undertake salary audits and rectify inequities, they often act only when publicly called out.

Even progressive companies may inadvertently perpetuate inequity because of gendered norms in negotiation. Most salaries and promotions are the result of negotiated processes. This tends to disadvantage women, who may not appreciate what their hard work is worth or who have been conditioned not to negotiate on their own behalf. Yet when armed with data about institutional salaries, competitors’ salary schemas, internal precedents, women tend to negotiate more confidently and persuasively.

This is such a simple step you can take for feminism, and is extremely timely. In 2016, the Obama administration passed a regulation that would have required all American companies to report employees’ salaries, sex, and race. Unfortunately, the Trump administration reversed the regulation in late August before it had a chance to go into effect. Obviously, salary transparency alone won’t establish gender equality, but pay inequity is almost certain to persist without it.