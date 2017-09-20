The Most Important Thing to Remember If You Ever Find Yourself In a Fight

What is the thing most people forget in a fight? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

There is the old adage that you never rise to the occasion but you fall back to your level training. What this means is that if the situation is completely new to you that you haven’t explored the tool of violence and when you would ever properly use it, then that can be very difficult for you to figure it out in the moment.

It is really important that people put the time in to considering when they would ever respond with the tool of violence and under what circumstances most people have never given deliberate thought to this unpleasant subject. Yet this is what gets many people in situations that end up escalating into physical violence and end with unintended consequences.

What is most important for someone to consider in any potentially violent situation is “Do you have choice?” If you have the choice to exit the situation or talk your way out of it, even if your ego takes a hit, then that is your answer. If you’re asking yourself whether or not you should use violence, then the answer is no. The only time when violence is a correct answer is when you’re devoid of choice and facing imminent grievous bodily harm.

As far as your physical training is concerned, if you have been training in self protection, then the most direct path to your safety is understanding how to put traumatic injury into the human body to shut down your attacker. A principle-based training approach which teaches the anatomy of the human body and where all the likely injuries occur is absolutely key.

You want to make sure that you don’t have to remember anything in the moment that you understand the principles of injuring the human body, and that from any position you’re in you can find a way to injure your attacker. This is actually a very simple, straightforward approach and when properly taught, people can easily grasp the idea of self protection against a bigger faster stronger human in very short time.

For the vast majority of situations that end with physical conflict, what most people forget in the heat of the moment is that they didn’t have to do this. The more you understand about violence and how to use it as a tool, the less likely you are to create a situation where you provoke its use. The people I know that are the most trained in the lethal use of violence tend to live the most peaceful lives. I know it’s counterintuitive, but by understanding the subject so well, you go out of your way to create a lifestyle that minimizes the chance of violence entering your life.