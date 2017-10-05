The Most Influential Venture Capitalists...Episode 4: Andy Chen, KPCB

This series profiles the most prominent and influential venture capitalists in the country. They talk about how they broke into the industry, what drives them, and what they have their eyes on, among other topics.

In this episode, I sit down with Andy Chen, a Partner at KPCB.

Background information on Andy:

Andy Chen joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 2011 and is responsible for driving the firm’s executive recruiting strategy. He advises our entrepreneurs around all areas of talent in order to recruit the best team and to build iconic companies. He is also responsible for the KPCB Fellows Program, an initiative aimed at developing and mentoring the next generations of leaders.

Before joining KPCB, Andy was an analyst at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) covering science, technology and weapons. In this role, he provided intelligence to senior U.S. policymakers, including the president of the United States. Earlier in his career, Andy built and led the contingency recruiting practice at Riviera Partners, a leading recruiting firm that specializes in building teams for high-growth startups.

Andy earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in mechanical engineering and applied plasma physics from the University of California, San Diego. (Information from KPCB)

The interview:

KPCB Fellows Program

Convinced that young talent is particularly impactful, Andy spearheaded the KPCB Fellows program, which allows the firm’s portfolio companies access to unrivaled college talent and offers college students the opportunity intern for some of the country’s leading-edge startups.

He likens the program to Silicon Valley 101, or the “Rhodes Scholar Program” of the Valley.

Typical Background of Founders

Andy is of the opinion that talent can come from anyone, whether they be a dropout, or should they dare to finish college, :) an engineering or philosophy major, for example. As he puts it: there’s no silver bullet to being a successful founder; it's about how one pieces their experiences together.

Andy’s Career Path

Andy graduated college with an engineering degree and so naturally, being a top student, he had offers from large engineering firms. However, during a meditation retreat with Steve Jobs, Jobs asked Andy: “Do you want to create blueprints for the rest of your life or come with me and change the world?” and Andy pondered whether it was engineering that he was wildly passionate about and if was a field that would excite him for years to come.

Andy knew that if he wanted to take a big risk and make a career change, it would have to be soon.

“When you’re young - when you don’t have a mortgage, when you don’t have kids, you can take big risks.”

As the story goes, Andy was at a job fair, walking by a booth, when the shimmer of a free pen lying in a cupholder at a booth caught his eye. Just when he had the pen in his grasp, the firm’s (Riviera Partners) representative said with a smirk, “You have to give your resume first.” Luckily, Andy had a resume handy. So exchanged the pen for his resume and left without looking back, “faster than the speed of dark” (Garfield). Andy had forgotten about the event until the next day, when he received a call from the recruiting firm whom he had given his resume. (Boy, was lead gen so cheap back then). They were impressed by his credentials, particularly his engineering degree, so they asked whether he would be interested in a technical recruiting job.

Andy was reluctant to meet with them initially since he had offers from companies like Lockheed, but he flew out to their SF office anyway, because “why not”? He met with one of the partners, who had founded a company that both one of the largest and worst IPOs of the same year (during the infamous crash). Andy found the partner to be fascinating and itched to be surrounded by that level of energy and spirit.

He graduated school that Friday and started the job at Riviera Partners the following Monday. As they say, the rest is history.

Andy’s role at the form

“At Kleiner, we are here to support entrepreneurs. Beyond the capital, Kleiner had been about building a leadership team around the founder.”

Andy states that if you do hiring properly for a major position (VP of Engineering, CMO, etc), for the most part, you’ll only have to do it once. Since the stakes of getting it wrong are so high, one needs a trusted advisor to help navigate the challenging recruiting process. That’s where Andy swoops in: he provides KPCB’s companies with preeminent talent, so they have an unnatural advantage against their competitors.

Advice to founders

Andy discusses how some founders discover too late that the relationships you build with your team, board, and investors are more important than they’d expect.

“It’s not the board meeting that matters - it's the dinner right before.”

It’s the EQ in addition to the IQ that’s crucial. Engineers sometimes try to rationalize everything and might miss the soft aspects.

How do you find top young talent?

The first year of the KPCB Fellows program was grueling for Andy. He remembers cold-calling 300 professors, imploring them to encourage their students to apply. However, over the years as the program created a name for itself, it became easier to recruit exceptional students because exceptional students keep company with others of the same caliber. KPCB taps into student’s networks to find other remarkable students.

Why is KPCB Able to Attract Iconic Companies?

“It’s simple: it's the partners. When you remove the walls and the support we have here, you have the partners. They’re the ones who have the relationships with entrepreneurs, make decisions in what to invest in, attend board meetings, and give founders advice. And then you have the talent people to support and bring that team around entrepreneurs. At the end of the day, the secret sauce is the people. The people make our break our business. Everything else is decoration.”

The Small Things in Life

“It's the small decisions that add up to the big aha moment. When you’re in the moment, things may seem inconsequential: ‘Why am I doing this spreadsheet? Why am I emailing 30, 40 people. Why am I following up? Why am I organizing this dinner?’ All those things come together to form a potential investment. When you’re in the moment, you think it’s inconsequential. But somehow, all the pieces fit together. I don’t know how. This is what makes Kleiner special”

How Andy got his job at KBCP

It involves an overnight bus trip, a cruise ship, and a dropped phone call. You have to watch the interview to find out :)