The Most Influential Venture Capitalists...Episode 3: Ben Narasin, Canvas Ventures

This series profiles the most prominent and influential venture capitalists in the country. They talk about how they broke into the industry, what drives them, and what they have their eyes on, among other topics.

In this episode, I sit down with Ben Narasin, a Partner at Canvas Ventures.

Background information on Ben:

The Interview:

Appealing, upcoming fields

Ben is taking a close look at AR and VR. He talks about how the hardware and OS phases are well underway, so his focus is fixed on the technology solutions vertical. He candidly adds that it’s up for grabs A) whether these technology solutions will either take the form of mobile-on-your-face or be immersive, and B) how long it will take for them to scale before we see the multibillion dollar companies of the future.

While Mark Zuckerberg is focused on AI’s impact on our social and community lives, Ben is intrigued by what AI has in store for retraining, servicing, in-field efforts, etc.

Views on what makes a good partner at a firm

In the past, when Ben was a seed investor and advised his entrepreneurs on choosing the right Series-A VC to partner with, he used to notice, more often than not, that great VCs have been operators themselves because they have more experiential knowledge of what entrepreneurs are going through.

A great VC is also brave, not only by in investing in a startups others might not fully understand yet, but also in pushing a thesis his/her partners might not see clearly yet, knowing the stakes are high.

Ben believes that wisdom comes from the experience you have, mentioning the adage:

“Good judgment comes from experience. Experience comes from bad judgment.”

About Canvas

“Canvas is unique in that we’re all ex-operators. We’re a small, classic boutique focused venture firm, but I’d argue we hit severely above our weight class. In many ways, Canvas is the way venture was created to be: small partnership, focused on doing a finite number of investments, being meaningfully involved, taking board seats, getting real ownership, focused primarily on Series A and B…”

“We say that we’re a thesis based firm and I always say my thesis is finding the next thesis”

Ben comments that there are quite a few firms that have gotten too big and lenient, both in the decision of what they invest in and the amount of time and resources they can provide their entrepreneurs.

Ben’s secret sauce to identifying successful companies

Ben says you need 5 things to make an investment:

“People, people, people, a great idea, and a huge market that works.”

It’s interesting how Ben gets really decent deal flow from people he’s passed on, which he attributes to his habit of being far more candid than almost anyone in the community. If he’s not going to fund an entrepreneur, he’ll tell them so quite promptly, and then spent the rest of the allotted time giving them feedback, with the reasoning that the they’ve dedicated their life to being an entrepreneur, so at least Ben can give them the time he’s agreed to.

Going back to topic of finding hidden gems (known in the venture community as “unicorns”):

“The shortest answer of them all is you’ve just got to kiss a thousand frogs”

Another piece of knowledge Ben spouted was:

“The right partner is far more important than the right firm. You obviously want a reputable, high-quality firm, but what you really want is the right partner at that firm.”

What’s the average day like

Ben gave the schedule for the day: Breakfast with a founder, time with me doing the interview, a one-on-one sit down with someone, a series of two different sessions that will last about six hours (a combination of startups pitching, startups demos, and schmoozing with the crowd), going to SF to meet with a founder whom Ben would really like to fund, another event at 6 PM, and then another event at 8 PM (a series of startup pitches).

13:42 Transfix and the Trucking Industry

Ben seeded Transfix. Then when he joined Canvas, raised their Series A, and then helped the founders with their Series B.

On the trucking sector, Ben mentioned how there’s a very old system and an enormous amount of wasted miles. It’s the perfect market for Ben: a massive $700B market which is ridiculously antiquated and ripe for disruption. Transfix’s founder Drew McElroy says, “Everything on this planet is delivered by trucks, except babies”

Transfix is a marketplace that connects 25,000 trucks with wholesalers and allows for real-time tracking of trucks, among other services like change management, sourcing, payment, etc. Ben likens it to trucking-as-a-service and explains it’s like a combination of Uber for trucks and AWS.

Advice for Students

“The most common path in is A) being an entrepreneur that succeeds, B) being high up with an entrepreneur that succeeds, C) or at the associate level, there are certain types of firms that use a bunch of recruiters to bring in young, smart, recently graduated MBAs just out of fill-in-the-blank with these great consulting business.”

“I think the best chance is to look for every opportunity you have serendipity.”

“If you look at people who have landed at a relatively young age at venture firms in positions of substance, they tend to have had either really meaningful success of their own or been involved early (either as investors or angels) in companies that have gone on to be quite impactful.”

Ben answers rapid-fire questions, including “It’s a random day in 1996 - what are you doing” and “If your life was a song or a movie, what would the title be?”: