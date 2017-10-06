The Most Influential Venture Capitalists...Episode 5: Sam Landman, Comcast Ventures

This series profiles the most prominent and influential venture capitalists in the country. They talk about how they broke into the industry, what drives them, and what they have their eyes on, among other topics.

In this episode, I sit down with Sam Landman, a Managing Director at Comcast Ventures.

Information about Sam:

The Interview:

Early years

Sam grew up in Radnor, PA, often spending his after-school hours toiling away at McDonalds, putting in enough hours to know he didn’t want to make the Golden Arches a full-time career move. He also quickly grew tired of their food - to the best of his recollection, it’s been 20 years since Sam chowed down a Big Mac. Sam, however, is big Chick-fil-A fan. But don’t worry too much about his cholesterol - it’s the only fast food joint he likes.

Born in Pittsburg, Sam is a Steelers fan. He moved to Philly early in his life, and adopted the 76ers and Phillies quickly. He grew up playing baseball and golf, being a part of his high school teams for both sports. Unlike most kids, Sam was self-aware early on of the chances of making it to the professional level. He did have dreams of working in sports, perhaps has a baseball agent, but when he went to college, Sam was exposed to other fields and had to leave his athletic pursuits behind.

Getting into venture capital

Sam worked at a startup in NYC called The Electric Sheep Company, which was a “virtual worlds and social games developer for major brands and media companies.”

There, he got exposed to the various facets of startup life and realized he wanted to work with, in some capacity, early-stage startups for the rest of his life.

Always drawn to media in general, Sam worked at a state- and sector-agnostic fund in NY, where he learned from incredible mentors. Here, he received a broad swath of exposure in all-things-media. The firm invested in companies from web pioneers SourceForge and Slashdot to WWE, where they were the largest investors outside of the McMahon family.

Knowing he had passion for media and startups, Sam ended up at Comcast Ventures.

About Comcast Ventures

Comcast Ventures is a pretty unique corporate venture group, compared to others.

They look at a potential investments is through a financial lens, independent of any potential strategic decisions related to Comcast or NBC.

“One of the reasons we approach the world that way is because one of the founders of Comcast Ventures, who also happened to be the co-founder of Comcast, Julian Brodsky, I think had the insight that if you incentivize a group of hardworking people to generate great financial returns in venture, those financial returns will actually be a leading indicator of strategic value.”

“It’s in many ways, the inverse of the standard corporate venture model, where a corporation will invest in only companies who are strategic at the time of investment.

This allows Comcast Ventures a broad aperture to view the investment opportunities present to them, opening the doors beyond just media or telecom equipment.

“We can invest in security, enterprise software, commerce, etc. Very often, what happens is that we’ll invest and years later, these areas become interesting or relevant to Comcast, and we find ways to leverage our relationships and know-how at Comcast to help our companies grow faster, but that’s rarely the case the investment thesis. The investment thesis is usually ‘This is a phenomenal founding team, a great market, product-market fit has been established and this is going to be a great independent business, whether or not Comcast ever partners with the company.”

Cheddar

I asked Sam how he got introduced the Jon Steinberg, the founder of Cheddar, one of Sam’s investments. Sam had been tracking Jon, a staple in the NYC media scene, for a while and built a relationship with him. Comcast Ventures invested quickly (within a few weeks after discussions began) - another quick differentiator of the firm. Most VCs can take upwards of a month to finalize a deal.

Encountering Deals

As with every VC I had spoken to, a majority of Sam’s deals come from referrals, either from founders or co-investors from past deals.

Sam also speaks to how Comcast Ventures has a great track record of working with business unit leaders across Comcast and NBCUniversal, who send opportunities.

Many years ago, Rob Hayes, who runs NBC’s marketing and digital efforts, and Rob Holmes from Comcast came to Sam and told him about how George Strompolos’ startup Fullscreen (the Founder and CEO of Fullscreen) was providing really valuable services around Youtube channel management, doing work for The Tonight Show and other properties.

I asked how many cold emails Sam gets a day, to which he responded 5-10. He doesn’t recall investing in a company that reached out via cold-email, but often takes meetings.

Comcast Accelerate

Over the last couple years, Comcast Ventures has been increasingly active in the commerce sector.

“One of the insights we have is that all of the companies really struggle to drive consumer adoption and awareness and all of the marketing tactics are well-known across the landscape of competition. So we worked a couple years ago to found a group called Comcast Accelerate, which is an internal, white-glove TV buying agency that can help out portfolio companies scale using television inventory. We operate it as a cost-center, not a profit-center. This is just a service to our portfolio companies, but this is just one are where we think we can give our companies an unfair advantage relative to their competition by allowing them to figure out whether TV will work for them, and if it does, we can help them scale it up. Right now, at this moment, I think there are 4 or 5 companies who we’re helping with TV-based customer acquisition.”

Some of the companies using this service are:

Away, a travel business

Zola, a wedding-registry business

Hollar, an online dollar store

Earny, fintech personal price protection bot

“When bought in a thoughtful way and optimized based on data-based attribution, the linear TV channel can be cost-competitive with the digital alternatives at significantly more scale, and at the same time, you get a halo effect: all your marketing activities work better and better.”

Comcast Ventures makes the program available to all portfolio companies as a service, but they also try to be very open and helpful to the startup community to make them cognizant of the potential. Sam speaks about the perception in the market that customer acquisition on television is slow, expensive, the creative takes a lot of time, it’s difficult to optimize. If done incorrectly, all of those things can be true, but if done correctly, Sam’s team can launch a new advertiser on television in a few weeks and shortly receive thereafter determine whether TV will work on a cost-competitive basis to digital alternatives.