The Most Luxurious AirBNB Stays in DC

From classic to art deco, DC’s most luxurious Airbnb rentals offer a variety styles to match any traveler's taste.
This stunning four-level row house is nestled in the heart of Foggy Bottom and within walking distance of the White House and other historic landmarks, making it the perfect spot for weary travelers to rest their heads. Not to mention, the finely stocked chef’s kitchen comes with state-of-the-art cooking equipment and an attached eat-in kitchen. $469/night
Not many homeowners can boast of a three-story atrium in the heart of their home. The Oasis provides both convenience and luxury, equipped with a wet bar and located just 15 minutes from Dupont Circle and Georgetown. $369/night
