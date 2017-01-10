STYLE

The 22 Most Outrageous Looks From London Men's Fashion Week

Would you dare to wear these outfits?

London Fashion Week Men’s wrapped Monday, the end of an exhilarating four days of bold designs, oversized everything and even more athleisure. Like any other fashion week, some of the outfits that made it down the runway were simply outrageous and totally unwearable.

The Sibling show made us pause with a red-and-blue getup that looked ever-so-uncomfortable, while Christopher Raeburn’s camo-clad bags made us wonder just how many things one human could (and should carry) on their person. Vivienne Westwood’s colorful creations left us wondering if we’re supposed to be wearing more headpieces and face scarves, which also popped up on quite a few designers’ runways this season. 

Take a peek at the 22 most outrageous looks we saw in London and leave your thoughts in the comments below: 

  • 1 Sibling
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 2 JW Anderson
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 3 Vivienne Westwood
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 4 Christopher Raeburn
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 5 Vivienne Westwood
    Ki Price via Getty Images
  • 6 Xander Zhou
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 7 JW Anderson
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 8 Astrid Andersen
    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
  • 9 Katie Eary
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 10 Christopher Shannon
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 11 JW Anderson
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 12 Sibling
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 13 Vivienne Westwood
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 14 Agi & Sam
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 15 Chalayan
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 16 Agi & Sam
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
  • 17 Xander Zhou
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 18 JW Anderson
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 19 Maison Mihara Yasuhiro
    Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images
  • 20 Agi & Sam
    Estrop via Getty Images
  • 21 Cottweiler
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 22 KTZ
    Estrop via Getty Images

