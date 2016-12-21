The Most Popular Gray Paint Colors

For Architectural Digest, by Lindsey Mather.
Gray interiors are consistently reader favorites, and what’s not to love? The elegant hue manages to be both a striking choice and a goes-with-anything neutral at the same time. Plus, painting the walls a moody gray instantly elevates even the most functional spaces. The color looks just as good in a kitchen or bath as it does in a bedroom or living room — the possibilities are endless. But because of that, choosing the exact right shade can be a challenge. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best-selling gray paint colors right now to make the process a little easier. Which is your favorite?
Revere Pewter HC-172 by Benjamin Moore; $70 per gallon. benjaminmoore.com
Downpipe by Farrow & Ball; from $99 per gallon. us.farrow-ball.com
Agreeable Gray (SW 7029) by Sherwin-Williams; $31 per gallon. sherwin-williams.com
Manchester (29-27) by Pratt & Lambert; $49 per gallon. prattandlambert.com
Gravity (4005-1B) by Valspar; $37 per gallon. valsparpaint.com
