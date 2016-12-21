CONTRIBUTOR

The Most Popular Gray Paint Colors

12/21/2016 02:53 pm ET | Updated 15 hours ago
Architectural Digest Architectural Digest Magazine

For Architectural Digest, by Lindsey Mather.

William Waldron

Gray interiors are consistently reader favorites, and what’s not to love? The elegant hue manages to be both a striking choice and a goes-with-anything neutral at the same time. Plus, painting the walls a moody gray instantly elevates even the most functional spaces. The color looks just as good in a kitchen or bath as it does in a bedroom or living room — the possibilities are endless. But because of that, choosing the exact right shade can be a challenge. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best-selling gray paint colors right now to make the process a little easier. Which is your favorite?

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

Revere Pewter HC-172 by Benjamin Moore; $70 per gallon. benjaminmoore.com

Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

Downpipe by Farrow & Ball; from $99 per gallon. us.farrow-ball.com

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Agreeable Gray (SW 7029) by Sherwin-Williams; $31 per gallon. sherwin-williams.com

Courtesy of Pratt & Lambert

Manchester (29-27) by Pratt & Lambert; $49 per gallon. prattandlambert.com

Courtesy of Valspar

Gravity (4005-1B) by Valspar; $37 per gallon. valsparpaint.com

More from Architectural Digest:

126 Stunning Celebrity Homes

Inside Jennifer Aniston's Gorgeous Beverly Hills Home

Go Inside a $53 Million Private Jet

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Incredible L.A. Mansion

22 Incredible Indian Palaces (You Can Stay At

Tour the World’s Most Luxurious Submarine Superyacht

Also on HuffPost

Mom Paints Mural Inspired By "Tangled" For Daughter

More:

Home
Comments
The Most Popular Gray Paint Colors

CONVERSATIONS