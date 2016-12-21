The Most Popular Gray Paint Colors

Gray interiors are consistently reader favorites, and what’s not to love? The elegant hue manages to be both a striking choice and a goes-with-anything neutral at the same time. Plus, painting the walls a moody gray instantly elevates even the most functional spaces. The color looks just as good in a kitchen or bath as it does in a bedroom or living room — the possibilities are endless. But because of that, choosing the exact right shade can be a challenge. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best-selling gray paint colors right now to make the process a little easier. Which is your favorite?