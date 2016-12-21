The Most Popular White Paint Colors

White paint may seem like the simplest choice, but there are just as many shades to choose from as any bolder hue. In fact, there are warmer whites and cooler ones, and how the paint ends up looking in your home depends on what else is in the room and what the light is like. Feeling a little overwhelmed? Drop your fan decks and read on. We’ve narrowed your options down to five of the most popular white paints for sale right now. If so many of your fellow decorators and remodelers love these colors, chances are you will, too.