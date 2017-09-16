At our December swearing-in I noted that this was no ordinary time, and that it would require extraordinary leadership from California’s elected officials. As we conclude the 2017 legislative session, it is abundantly clear the Assembly stepped up and showed that leadership.

When we started this session we knew it was up to us to help solve California’s transportation and housing crises. And we did. And we extended the successful cap and trade program to lower greenhouse gases and fund environmental and public health programs.

If that was ALL we did, this would have been a great year. But wait. There’s more.

In addition to more affordable housing, fixing our roads, cleaner air, and reduced greenhouse gases, we are wrapping up what may be the most progressive legislative session in memory:

Lower Drug Costs

Free Community College

More Parental Leave

Record Education Funding

Greater Campaign Disclosure

More Tax Credits for Workers

More Child Care

Protecting our Immigrants

That’s a pretty amazing list.

Of course, there are some areas we are still working to resolve — health care and criminal justice reform and clean energy. We know the need in these areas is great and we will continue to work until we get to solutions. It may be tough to top this year, but I know we will be back in January eager to achieve other progressive victories.