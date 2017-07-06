The Most Stubborn Reasons Behind Today’s Failed Home Sales

Those intent on selling a home this year have found themselves the beneficiaries of a seller's market. If for nothing else, there is plenty of demand to go around and valuations that just about every owner can get behind. It’s worth noting, however, that just because there appear to be plenty of willing and able buyers that selling is an inevitability. Unfortunately, there are still several obstacles to overcome, not the least of which include the seller’s own personal flaws.

It’s entirely possible for sellers to be the reason their homes don’t sell on time. For one reason or another, far too many homeowners are simply too stubborn to part ways with their property in a reasonable manner. Fortunately, if that’s the case, the problem should be easy to solve.

Let’s take a look at some of the most stubborn reasons homes won’t sell in today’s market, and what you can do to avoid making these mistakes yourself.

Through no fault of their own, homeowners are often inclined to develop a bit of a sentimental attachment to their property. And why wouldn’t they? Whether the homeowner is actually living on site or they are simply flipping the property in question, it’s only natural to develop an affinity for something that has served as the epicenter of your recent existence. For what it’s worth, such an affinity for a property often leads to viewing it through “rose colored glasses.” And therein lies one of the most stubborn mistakes owners tend to make in today’s market: they factor the nostalgia they have for a property into the sales price. While understandable, there are few things you can do to sabotage the sale of a home more so than to overprice it from a subjective standpoint.

One of the worst things you can do when selling a property, if not the worst, is to overprice it without any justification — and it’s a lot more common than you would think. Far too many homeowners increase their price point because of the attachment they have developed over time. What’s more, they are inclined to falsely assume they can just lower the price tag in the event the home doesn’t sell right away. Sorry, but it’s not that simple. Stubbornly overpricing a home creates an entire wake of issues that can ultimately end up detracting from your bottom line.

Overpricing a home can ruin its prospects of selling. Of course, there is the obvious: a grossly overpriced property will scare away any interested buyers before they even see it. What many sellers don’t realize, however, are the ensuing ramifications that are more than likely to happen. In the event a home doesn’t sell fast, it tends to sit stagnant on the market. As the “days on market counter” ticks upwards, the perceived value of the property begins to drop. People will take note of how long the property has sat quietly on the market and begin to question what’s wrong with it. Before you know it, even what interested buyers are willing to pay for the home is nowhere near where it was originally listed. You see, by overpricing a home, you run the risk of decreasing demand. And what is a home sale if not for the direct result of demand?

Not surprisingly, you need at least some interest from prospective buyers to sell a home. So instead of overpricing the house, consider the alternative: reducing the initial price. In asking for slightly less out of the gate, you will generate an inherent demand. Buyers are suckers for deals; you would be wise to remember that. If you can give them a property at a price they want, there is no reason to think you won't receive multiple offers. If you play your cards right, you could pit those offers against each other and initiate a bidding war; one that could have your price point exceed even your best expectations. You would be surprised at what a little competition can do for a home sale.

It’s a sad truth, but a reality nonetheless: a subject property is worth no more than someone is willing to spend on it. That said, it’s never acceptable to price a home higher because you feel it’s worth it — no matter how attached you become. Pricing a home should rely strictly on objective data.

Not unlike the sentiment I touched on in the previous point, far too many homeowners are too proud of their property. And it’s not that pride is a bad thing, but you can’t let it dictate anything other than the way you feel about the property. In no way, whatsoever, should the way you view a particular home alter your objective reality, and the price point is no exception. It’s worth noting, however, that such an affinity for one’s abode can lead to a lot more than overpricing. Namely, it’s become common practice for owners to stick to a price point so much so that it actually become detrimental to their task at hand. That’s right, in addition to pricing a home too high, it’s equally damaging to the sale of a property to refuse to budge on the price. Today’s most prolific investors know it, and it’s time you did too: there is always room for negotiations.

Few things pain me more than hearing about someone losing a deal because of their negotiation skills, or lack thereof. For all intents and purposes, the initiation of negotiations by another party is a good sign. In the event an interested party submits a counter offer, you mustn’t take their action as an insult, but rather as an indicator; one that suggests an inherent level of interest. You see, anyone willing to negotiate is at least somewhat interested in buying your home. The least you can do is entertain their counter offer to see where it goes. Maybe it leads to a sale. Maybe it doesn’t. However, by neglecting to negotiate altogether, you are ensuring one, single outcome: no sale.

Those too stubborn to entertain the idea of negotiating a different price point are essentially limiting their sales options. In order to give yourself the best odds of selling, you have to open yourself up to the possibility of negotiations. And who knows, you may find that the negotiations work in your favor. So long as you can identify the needs of the buyer, there is no reason you couldn’t at least try and work out a deal that is more favorable than the original. At the very least, you’ll never know unless you try.