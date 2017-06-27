The Most Sustainable Backyard Landscaping Ideas Of 2017

The fact of the matter is, summertime is here. And while our friends in San Diego and Miami are already basking in the glory that is the “upper 80s,” the rest of the country still has to wait, which means there is still time — still time to take on some of today’s most popular backyard projects that are bound to increase sustainability. So whether you are are trying to boost profit margins when it comes time to sell, or you just want carve out your own little piece of heaven, look no further; these backyard landscaping projects should give your property the edge it deserves.

As we advance further and further into the twenty-first century, the concept of sustainability proceeds to carry more weight. A heightened level of consciousness has made it all but impossible to disregard conservation, and our water usage is certainly no exception. It’s worth noting, however, that our new-found awareness has lead to some impressive water saving strategies over the years. Namely, those conservation efforts that take place just outside of our homes. If for nothing else, a large portion of America’s water consumption stems from outdoor use.

According to the Department of Public Health (DPH), the average American “uses over 100 gallons of water per day; the average residence uses over 100,000 gallons during a year.” If that wasn’t enough, more than half of that water is dedicated to things outside of the home. On average, “50-70% of household water is used outdoors,” reaffirmed the DPH.

Knowing what we know today, the idea of saving one of our most precious resources has moved to the forefront of most homeowner's’ minds. Fortunately, we can now take significant steps to practice water conservation in our own backyards. That said, I maintain that the best backyard landscaping project homeowners can take on this summer is to replace their existing plants with those of a more sustainable variety. Instead of simply working with what you already have, I recommend introducing localized plants and shrubs into your backyard landscape; ones that are indigenous to the area and don’t require more water to simply maintain.

And while indigenous plants are certainly dependent on the area in which you live, some plants have become a crowd favorite in more parts of the country than not. In particular, the Bald Cypress has established itself as one of the best trees to plant in 2017 for those prioritizing water conservation. In addition to adding a beautiful tree to your backyard, these regal giants are incredibly adaptive to dry soil; they don’t need nearly as much water to thrive as their thirstier counterparts. What’s more, their bright yellow-green foliage turns a soft-sage green color when summer is in full effect. Not only will they add a much needed elegance to your backyard, but they will dramatically reduce your water bill in one fell swoop.

If stately 50 - 70 foot tall trees aren’t necessarily your thing, may I recommend the ever-popular Lady Fern. Not unlike the Bald Cypress, the Lady Fern has developed a reputation for sustainability. In addition to to being rabbit resistant, this compact fern thrives in a variety of different soils and doesn’t require too much water. And at about 18 inches tall, it’s a lot easier to maintain than the trees you probably already have.

In the event you are less inclined to water much at all, I recommend introducing some sustainable cacti to your backyard, as to create a picturesque desert landscape. If that sounds like something you could get behind, look no further than the classic Barrel cactus. Able to not only survive, but also thrive, in some of the harshest environments, there is no reason your backyard would pose too much of a challenge for these resilient little cacti. And to give your yard a more eclectic look, consider adding some Cephalocereus senilis (“Old Man” cactus), Agave parryi (artichoke agave), and Yucca rostrata (Big Bend Yucca). All of these options combine the aesthetics of a desert oasis with the utmost sustainability.

Remember, “smart plant selection is the single most effective way to create a low-maintenance, high-enjoyment garden,” according to the experts at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. It’s worth noting, however, that there is still one option that requires even less water to maintain than even the most resilient cacti: artificial turf. Not surprisingly, artificial turf requires literally no water to maintain, and is, therefore, simultaneously more cost effective and water conscious for homeowners thinking long-term. Sometimes running upwards of $20 a square foot, artificial turn will coincide with a steep, upfront cost, but you have to remember it’s longevity. There is no reason to believe you won’t have to worry about it for another 15 to 20 years; that’s a lot of water saving.

In addition to what I have already discussed, there is one more trick to maximize the sustainability of your own backyard: plant in steps. Instead of committing to a single level backyard, utilize a system of walls to create a sloped landscape. That way, excess water run-off doesn’t go to waste. In a “stepped” system, gravity will serve as your own personal recycling system. Run-off from the plants on top will eventually make its way to the soil below and water everything in route. That said, if you can strategically place your plants in a way to take advantage of said run-off, you will find your sustainability efforts furthered that much more.