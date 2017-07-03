The MovieFilm Commentary Track: Planet of the Apes (2001)

With the impending release of Fox's much-anticipated three-quel War For the Planet of the Apes, Brian and Zaki decided this was a perfect time to revisit the misbegotten Planet of the Apes "re-imagining" from 2001 directed by Tim Burton and starring Mark Wahlberg. We discuss the project's long road to the screen, including the many notable filmmakers like Peter Jackson and James Cameron whose abortive attempts at reviving the Apes brand never made it to the screen, and also why the movie we did get is such a fascinating failure. It's not just two hours of throwing poop at the screen, and you can listen through the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. And as always, please hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.