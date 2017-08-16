The MovieFilm Commentary Track: Raiders of the Lost Ark

It’s a skip week for the regular show, so we thought it was a perfect time to hit “play” on one of our all-time favorite flicks and record a commentary track! For this episode we talk through 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film that introduced intrepid archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones to the moviegoing world. Whether you watch along with us at home or just listen on the go, you'll find lots of behind-the-scenes trivia, story discussion, and our personal remembrances of the Steven Spielberg-George Lucas-Harrison Ford classic. Listen below or via iTunes or Stitcher or TuneIn Radio (and make sure to write us a review!). Drop us a line at MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, or at our Facebook page to tell us how we're doing!