The MovieFilm Commentary Track: RoboCop

For our latest commentary track, the MovieFilm Podcast celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of RoboCop! The sci-fi classic directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Peter Weller first hit theaters during summer of 1987, and its legacy is whirring and humming along even this many years later. In this track we discuss the background on how the film got made, interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and our own personal histories with one of the most defining movies of the 1980s.